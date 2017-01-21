Mobile
Leinster face nervous wait for home Euro tie

Three-time Euro champions held to a tense draw

Gulf News
 

Paris: Leinster were held to a 24-24 draw by Castres on Friday leaving them facing an anxious weekend wait before they can be guaranteed a home European Champions Cup quarter-final tie.

The three-time champions, already assured of a last-eight spot, finished Pool 4 action on 23 points but they can still be pipped for a home tie in the knockout round should fellow Irish side Connacht win big at Toulouse on Sunday. Leinster, buoyed by an eight-try 57-3 rout of Montpellier last weekend, were 10-0 ahead inside the first 10 minutes at already-eliminated Castres. A Jonny Sexton penalty was followed by a converted try for centre Robbie Henshaw who sprinted 40 metres to score after Castres winger Julien Caminati had dropped the ball.

