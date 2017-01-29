Goode fears Ireland might edge England

England’s Alex Goode holds a coaching session at a skills clinic during the HSBC Rugby Festival at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

Dubai: Dropped England fullback Alex Goode admits he can see Ireland edging the Red Rose in their potential Six Nations decider in Dublin on March 18.

“I think Ireland might just sneak that one,” said Goode, who was in Dubai at the HSBC Rugby Festival at the Sevens Stadium over the weekend, ahead of the Six Nations, which kicks-off without him on Saturday.

“We have a lot of injuries, Ireland are really buoyant, they are playing really well, getting better and better, and they will be at home,” said the 28-year-old Saracens star, who has made over 20 appearances for England since 2012, and was named Premiership Player of the Year last season.

“It will be a tough afternoon and a close game. Do I think England can win it? Yes, I do. But, do I think they will…?

“I think it will depend if Ireland have Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton playing, no disrespect to the other players but it makes a difference.”

Of the game he added: “It’s huge for many reasons. It’s a Six Nations decider, it’s Ireland away, and it will be for the record amount of consecutive wins,” he said in reference to England, who are on a run of 14 straight victories, and will surpass New Zealand’s record of 18, by winning the next five games to secure their 14th Six Nations Grand Slam.

England have achieved this revival after failing to get out of the group for the first time at the 2015 World Cup, where they were the hosts.

Asked how coach Eddie Jones had achieved this, Goode replied: “I don’t think it’s a huge secret, everyone is working really hard, there was a real low point after the World Cup, and everyone wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again.

“Eddie had a clean slate to come into, and got everyone to buy into what he wanted to do. He had a very clear vision and that clarity was probably the biggest thing.

“Everyone knows what’s expected of them and where they are meant to be, what they are doing and the standards he expects, and that’s been great for us.”

Goode was the biggest omission from Jones’ Six Nations squad, and can’t play now even if he was selected after picking up an ankle injury.

“It always hurts, if you’re not selected it’s not a nice thing, but you’ve got to use it as inspiration.

“You’ve got to say: ‘Well, that’s what he [Jones] thinks’, it comes down to one man’s opinion, and you’ve got to work hard now to make it impossible for him not to pick you.

“The fire still burns bright, I’m still desperate to be involved and play for my country, it’s the biggest accolade you can have. I’m injured at the moment anyway, but it means a hell of a lot to me, so I’m doing everything possible to get back out and get selected again.”