Goode fears Ireland might edge England

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Goode fears Ireland might edge England

Dropped Red Rose fullback weary of Six Nations upset

Image Credit: Organiser
England’s Alex Goode holds a coaching session at a skills clinic during the HSBC Rugby Festival at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dropped England fullback Alex Goode admits he can see Ireland edging the Red Rose in their potential Six Nations decider in Dublin on March 18.

“I think Ireland might just sneak that one,” said Goode, who was in Dubai at the HSBC Rugby Festival at the Sevens Stadium over the weekend, ahead of the Six Nations, which kicks-off without him on Saturday.

“We have a lot of injuries, Ireland are really buoyant, they are playing really well, getting better and better, and they will be at home,” said the 28-year-old Saracens star, who has made over 20 appearances for England since 2012, and was named Premiership Player of the Year last season.

“It will be a tough afternoon and a close game. Do I think England can win it? Yes, I do. But, do I think they will…?

“I think it will depend if Ireland have Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton playing, no disrespect to the other players but it makes a difference.”

Of the game he added: “It’s huge for many reasons. It’s a Six Nations decider, it’s Ireland away, and it will be for the record amount of consecutive wins,” he said in reference to England, who are on a run of 14 straight victories, and will surpass New Zealand’s record of 18, by winning the next five games to secure their 14th Six Nations Grand Slam.

England have achieved this revival after failing to get out of the group for the first time at the 2015 World Cup, where they were the hosts.

Asked how coach Eddie Jones had achieved this, Goode replied: “I don’t think it’s a huge secret, everyone is working really hard, there was a real low point after the World Cup, and everyone wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again.

“Eddie had a clean slate to come into, and got everyone to buy into what he wanted to do. He had a very clear vision and that clarity was probably the biggest thing.

“Everyone knows what’s expected of them and where they are meant to be, what they are doing and the standards he expects, and that’s been great for us.”

Goode was the biggest omission from Jones’ Six Nations squad, and can’t play now even if he was selected after picking up an ankle injury.

“It always hurts, if you’re not selected it’s not a nice thing, but you’ve got to use it as inspiration.

“You’ve got to say: ‘Well, that’s what he [Jones] thinks’, it comes down to one man’s opinion, and you’ve got to work hard now to make it impossible for him not to pick you.

“The fire still burns bright, I’m still desperate to be involved and play for my country, it’s the biggest accolade you can have. I’m injured at the moment anyway, but it means a hell of a lot to me, so I’m doing everything possible to get back out and get selected again.”

More from Rugby

tags from this story

HSBC
follow this tag on MGNHSBC
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

HSBC
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
cricket world cup

Also In Rugby

Itoje set for flanker role against France

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis