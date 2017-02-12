Former All Black Lauaki dies aged 35
Wellington: Former All Black Sione Lauaki has died at the age of 35, New Zealand Rugby said on Sunday.
The cause of death was not immediately revealed but the powerful loose forward had apparently suffered from kidney failure. “The thoughts of everyone are with the family of Sione Lauaki. Sione played 17 Tests from 2005-2008. AB#1055. Gone too soon. RIP, Wax,” New Zealand Rugby tweeted, referring to Lauaki by his nickname.
Lauaki made his Super Rugby debut for the Waikato Chiefs in 2004 and was selected for the All Blacks for his maiden Test against Fiji the following year. He was a member of the 2007 World Cup squad.