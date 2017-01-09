Mobile
England flanker Robshaw set to miss Six Nations

Former skipper will be absent for about three months due to injury

Gulf News
 

London: England flanker and former captain Chris Robshaw is likely to be out of action for about 12 weeks after undergoing shoulder surgery on Monday, his club Harlequins said.

The absence will effectively rule Robshaw out of England’s Six Nations campaign, with their first game against France scheduled for February 4.

“Chris Robshaw will undergo surgery on his left shoulder today to repair an injury sustained in the match against Worcester Warriors on New Year’s day,” Harlequins said in a statement.

“He is expected to be out of competitive action for around 12 weeks.”

