Williams keep faith with di Resta

Scot will be backup for lead driver Massa and teenager Stroll

Gulf News
 

London: Williams have opted to keep Scotland’s Paul di Resta as their reserve driver for the forthcoming Formula One campaign.

Di Resta will provide cover for Williams’ lead driver Felipe Massa and 18-year-old Canadian Lance Stroll.

Massa is back with Williams following his short-lived retirement after Valtteri Bottas’ move to Mercedes.

Di Resta, 30, was given his Grand Prix debut by Force India in 2011 and made 88 starts over three seasons before joining Williams last year.

“I am delighted to remain at Williams as reserve driver for the 2017 season,” di Resta said on Monday.

“I’m looking forward to getting to grips with the controls and procedures of the FW40 and understanding the new regulations.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank (deputy team principal) Claire Williams and everyone at Williams for their continued support in being part of the team.”

Di Resta’s best race results in Formula One have been two fourth places in Singapore in 2012 and Bahrain in 2013.

Williams’ latest car will be unveiled on Friday before pre-season testing begins on February 27.

