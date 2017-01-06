Sainz rolls out of the Dakar Rally

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sainz rolls out of the Dakar Rally

Spaniard follows another former champ Al Attiyah in having to withdraw

Image Credit: AP
Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz lost control of their Peugeot which rolled over just five km from the finish on Thursday.
Gulf News
 

Tupiza, Bolivia: Former champion Carlos Sainz of Spain has been forced out of the Dakar Rally after his Peugeot was badly damaged in an accident, his team said on Friday.

Sainz, the 2010 Dakar winner, is the second top auto competitor to quit the race in South America after former two-time winner Nasser Al Attiyah of Qatar.

The Spaniard lost control of his vehicle which rolled over just five km from the finish of Thursday’s gruelling fourth stage between San Salvador de Jujuy in Argentine and Tupiza in Bolivia.

“It appears that the necessary work cannot be carried out within the time allowed,” Peugeot Sport said in a statement.

“I’m obviously very disappointed by this withdrawal,” said Sainz, also a two-time world rally champion in 1990 and 1992.

“I regret not being able to to challenge.”

Sainz had been provisionally third in the standings when misfortune hit more than seven minutes behind French race leader and Peugeot teammate Cyril Despres.

The 54-year-old took to the road again after two hours stranded but finished the special 2hr 19min behind Despres, ending his hopes of winning the race for a second time.

The 521km fourth stage of the Dakar Rally — dubbed the most difficult by organisers since the race moved to South America — proved fatal for several key challengers.

Defending motorcycle champion Toby Price was forced out after breaking his left leg, joining two-time auto winner Al Attiyah on the sidelines.

Australian rider Price suffered his race-ending injury when he tumbled off his KTM motorbike after 371km as the 9,000km race climbed into the dizzying altitudes of the Andes.

The 29-year-old had to be airlifted off the course, which hit 3,000 metres above sea level, to hospital.

Earlier in the day, Al Attiyah was also forced to pull out after his Toyota lost a wheel on Wednesday’s third stage, a setback which left him stranded for over an hour.

Chile’s Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna) displaced Joan Barreda (Honda) as the overall leader of the motorcycle segment after the Spanish rider saw an hour added to his time for a penalty.

Barreda’s Honda teammates Michael Metge and Paulo Gonçalves were likewise penalised when the judges concluded that all three riders had refuelled in a prohibited zone during the stage.

Matthias Walkner (KTM) finished first in the stage with a time of 4:57:22.

Friday’s fifth stage is from Tupiza to Oruro in Bolivia with Despres leading the auto race and Barreda in charge of the moto event.

More from Motorsport

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Toyota
follow this tag on MGNToyota
Honda
follow this tag on MGNHonda

filed under

GulfNewsSportMotorsport

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Toyota
follow this tag on MGN
Honda
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Motorsport

Dakar Rally seventh stage shortened after rains

Sport Gallery

Pics: Al Mazroui wins Mohammad Endurance Cup

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car