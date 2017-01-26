Post-Ecclestone era chance for more entertainment, Whitmarsh says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Post-Ecclestone era chance for more entertainment, Whitmarsh says

Former McLaren chief heaps praise on the ex-F1 boss

Gulf News
 

London: The end of Bernie Ecclestone’s four-decade reign of Formula One could see it return to being a more entertaining spectacle, former McLaren chief executive Martin Whitmarsh told AFP on Wednesday.

Ecclestone’s time as the colourful ringmaster of the Grand Prix circuit effectively ended on Monday when US-based Liberty Media completed its takeover of motorsport’s most prestigious brand in a deal valued at about $8 billion.

Whitmarsh, who spent 24 years at Formula One powerhouse McLaren before stepping down in 2014, said Ecclestone’s departure was the end of an era but a necessary one for the sport to re-energise itself.

“It is the end of an era but it is a move forward moment,” Whitmarsh, who is now Chief Executive of Ben Ainslie Racing, told AFP on the sidelines of the unveiling of a new framework agreement for yachting’s The Americas Cup.

“I was probably enemy number one of Bernie on occasion [Whitmarsh was president of the Formula One Teams Association in 2010] but you have got to like the guy and respect what he did originally.

“He has a certain charm and charisma and is an extraordinary individual. He deserves lots of plaudits for what he achieved.”

However, Whitmarsh said the writing on the wall for 86-year-old Ecclestone had become apparent in recent years.

“In any business or enterprise there does come a time when change is needed,” he said.

“It was pretty obvious something was going to happen. Anyone saying it was a surprise development hasn’t been watching what’s been going on.

“It’s been obvious over the last couple of years that it was going to happen and even more so the past couple of months.

“Some people might not understand that and be shocked by it but it is a going forward moment.

Whitmarsh said it was clear how Formula One could get back on track.

“What you need to have is something focused on entertainment which is what we (America’s Cup yachts) are trying to do and to control the costs,” said the 58-year-old Englishman.

“A sporting contest has to be exciting, you have got to engineer it to have an unpredictable outcome till the very last lap.

“Absolute fans might like to watch domination but it isn’t enduring. The sport has also got to be relevant to stakeholders because it is an expensive sport for them to be there to be funding.

“You also have to make sure it is a sustainable business because there is a team about to disappear and there are other teams close to disappearing.

“That spooks the herd and doesn’t encourage investors to come in.”

Whitmarsh, who described his nine-month break between McLaren and BAR as “life-changing”, was categorical when it was put to him if would he like to be termed the ‘Ecclestone of yachting’ once his time there finishes.

“I hope not,” he said.

— AFP

More from Motorsport

tags from this story

McLaren
follow this tag on MGNMcLaren
Formula One
follow this tag on MGNFormula One
Bernie Ecclestone
follow this tag on MGNBernie Ecclestone

filed under

GulfNewsSportMotorsport

tags

McLaren
follow this tag on MGN
Formula One
follow this tag on MGN
Bernie Ecclestone
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Motorsport

Cullen gets back-to-back wins in round three

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services