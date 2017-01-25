Porsche GT3 returns to Dubai this weekend

Dubai-based Bashar Mardini in action at the Dubai Autodrome. Mardini is currently 10th in the standings.

Dubai: Round three of the six-stage Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East takes place at Dubai Autodrome this weekend and sixteen drivers from 12 countries are making up the grid.

Charlie Frijns and Ryan Cullen are both level on 90 points after the first two rounds in Bahrain and Dubai, which were held in November and December respectively.

Both are on two wins and a total three podiums each from four races so far. Al Faisal Al Zubair leads the rookie division on 62 points with a single podium.

Dubai-based Bashar Mardini is currently 10th in the standings. Mardini finished well down the grid in Bahrain before salvaging better positions in Dubai, he’s now hoping home advantage will pay off again.

“It’s time to get back to business this weekend and I am ready to pick things up where I left them,” he said. “I want to continue to improve on my times and build on my performance over the first couple of rounds. I know this track well and I am determined to make this experience count to help me gain as many valuable points as possible at this stage of the season.

“I’ve been making the most of the racing simulators during my time off, but nothing beats getting back in the car and competing on the track. I hope to lay down some strong times in testing on Thursday and be in a good position for qualifying ahead of Race One on Friday.”

Walter Lechner, founder and manager of the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East series, said: “I am very excited for the return of the championship this weekend and, after speaking to a few of the drivers over the winter break, I know just how much it means to them to continue to do well in the series and prove themselves on the track. The level of competition has been extremely high over the opening two rounds, and we’ve witnessed some of the closest races this championship has ever seen.

“This part of the series is always pivotal, as the drivers are starting to find their form, and have a good idea of the targets they want to set for the rest of the season. With the leaderboard being so close, this is great for fans and spectators of the sport as the drivers know that losing out on even one position could be the difference on their overall position at the end of the season.”

Race One takes place from 3pm on Friday with Race Two starting from 3.40pm on Saturday.

The next round of the series takes place at Yas Marina February 10-11, before returning to Bahrain for Round Five on March 10-11 and ending in Bahrain between April 15 and 16.