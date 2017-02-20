Mercedes re-sign Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda to confirm F1 commitment

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mercedes re-sign Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda to confirm F1 commitment

Continuity key as team adapts to exits of Rosberg and Lowe

Image Credit: Supplied
Niki Lauda, left, and Toto Wolff
Gulf News
 

London: Mercedes have signed new deals with their executive director of motorsport, Toto Wolff, and the team’s non-executive chairman, Niki Lauda, to retain them until 2020, confirming the stability of the team up until the end of the manufacturer’s current commitment to Formula One, which runs until 2020 — when the current commercial arrangement with Formula One Management concludes. The team will launch its new car for the 2017 season on Thursday at Silverstone and retaining the long-standing presence of Wolff and Lauda at the top of the organisation as it faces a new formula this season and readjusts after the departures of Nico Rosberg and Paddy Lowe over the winter, will help ease the transition.

The former three-times world champion Lauda, who owns a 10 per cent share in the team, joined Mercedes at the end of 2012 and was joined just before the opening of the 2013 season by Wolff, who owns a 30 per cent stake, after the departure of Ross Brawn. They have since overseen a remarkable period of dominance with the marque winning all three drivers’ and constructors’ championships since 2014, with Lewis Hamilton taking two of the former. “The last few years have been some of the most enjoyable I have had in Formula One,” said Lauda. “Toto and I formed a perfect partnership at Mercedes and we have a great team on every level that has delivered results. I must thank Dieter [Zetsche, chairman and CEO of Daimler AG — the team’s majority shareholder] and the other members of the board of Daimler for renewing their confidence in us.” Rosberg, who won the championship last year and then promptly retired has been replaced by Williams’ Valtteri Bottas, while Lowe who is set to join Williams for 2017 has been replaced by the former Ferrari technical director James Allison, with Zetsche acknowledging the importance of Wolff and Lauda in maintaining the smooth running of the team as it adapts. “In 2013, we restructured the management of the team with the clear goal of improving our performance,” he said. “Since then, however, the results have exceeded our expectations. A key factor in this success has been the combination of Toto’s entrepreneurial skills and Niki’s experience. Their renewed commitment gives our programme important continuity for the next four years.” Wolff, who has been at the head of the team throughout their success and is effectively the team principal, was insistent it had been a collective effort that he was happy to continue. “Winning is never down to single individuals,” he said. “It is about the right group of people coming together, aligning themselves with a common objective and then combining their talents to achieve that target. Each day I come to the factory, I am humbled to have the privilege of representing this inspiring group of people.”

More from Motorsport

tags from this story

ferrari
follow this tag on MGNferrari
Nico Rosberg
follow this tag on MGNNico Rosberg
Formula One
follow this tag on MGNFormula One
Lewis Hamilton
follow this tag on MGNLewis Hamilton

filed under

GulfNewsSportMotorsport

tags

ferrari
follow this tag on MGN
Nico Rosberg
follow this tag on MGN
Formula One
follow this tag on MGN
Lewis Hamilton
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Motorsport

Williams keep faith with di Resta

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore