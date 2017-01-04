Loeb wins Dakar Rally stage 2 and takes overall lead

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Loeb wins Dakar Rally stage 2 and takes overall lead

Frenchman fights off Qatari competitor Al Attiyah to claim victory

Image Credit: AP
Yazeed Al Rajhi of Saudi Arabia driving a Mini negotiates a slush section during the first stage of the Dakar Rally between Asuncion, Paraguay and Resistencia, Argentina.
Gulf News
 

Rio de Janeiro: Nine-time world car rally champion Sebastien Loeb of France clinched the second stage of the Dakar Rally by holding off Qatari rival Nasser Al Attiyah.

Loeb took the Resistencia-Tucuman stage in two hours six minutes and 55 seconds in his Peugeot car, one minute and 23 seconds ahead of Toyota driver Al Attiyah on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Spain’s Carlos Sainz was third in his Peugeot, two minutes and 18 seconds behind Loeb.

Tuesday’s result lifted Loeb to the top of the overall standings, 28 seconds ahead of Al Attiyah. Sainz is third, one minute and 56 second behind.

The 2017 Dakar Rally will feature 12 stages, covering more than 9,000 km in Paraguay, Bolivia and Argentina before ending in Buenos Aires on January 14.

Earlier, defending champion Toby Price won the second stage of the motorcycle category.

The 29-year-old Australian finished the 274km stage in two hours 37 minutes and 32 seconds.

His KTM teammate, Austria’s Matthias Walkner, was second, three minutes and 51 seconds behind, and Paulo Goncalves of Portugal was third, four minutes and six seconds off the pace.

More from Motorsport

tags from this story

Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Toyota
follow this tag on MGNToyota

filed under

GulfNewsSportMotorsport

tags

Spain
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Toyota
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In Motorsport

F1 team Manor enters administration

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest