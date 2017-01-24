Mobile
End of an era as Ecclestone is ‘deposed’

Liberty complete takeover of the sport, looks to expand in the US

Image Credit: Reuters
Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone
Gulf News
 

London: Bernie Ecclestone’s remarkable 40-year reign as the head of Formula One came to an end on Monday when he was driven out of power by American conglomerate Liberty Media as it formally completed its takeover of the sport.

Ecclestone has been expected to stay on as F1 chief executive for three years in plans announced by Liberty when it purchased an 18.5 per cent stake in the sport in -September, but instead his reign was brought to an abrupt end with the 86-year-old saying he had been -”deposed”. Ecclestone has instead been -appointed Chairman Emeritus of F1, with Chase Carey, the 21st Century Fox mogul, succeeding him as chief executive.

Liberty paid tribute to Ecclestone in a statement but he had already made his feelings clear in an interview with German publication Auto, Motor and Sport, saying: “I was deposed today. This is official, I do not run the company any more.” The total value of the deal is around pounds 6.4 billion, although that includes a sizeable amount of debt, with the equity valued at just over pounds 3.5 billion.

While the marginalising of Ecclestone was widely expected, given the US investors’ express desire to take the sport in a different direction and to put their own executives in place, it still represents a seismic moment in the history of Formula One and brings to an end one of the longest and most tumultuous reigns of any administrator in history.

Ecclestone first came to prominence when he bought the Brabham team in 1972 before he went on to take full control of the sport later in the same decade. Since then, he has crafted the F1 behemoth into a multi-billion pound industry, with his contribution recognised by Carey on completion of the deal. “I would like to recognise and thank Bernie for his leadership over the decades,” Carey said.

“The sport is what it is today because of him and the talented team of executives he has led, and he will always be part of the F1 family. Bernie’s role as Chairman Emeritus befits his tremendous contribution to the sport and I am grateful for his continued insight and guidance as we build F1 for long-term success and the enjoyment of all those involved.”

Liberty, however, is poised to carry out a comprehensive revamp of F1 after completing a deal that was inevitable after the FIA, motorsport’s governing body, approved the sale in a unanimous vote last Wednesday. F1’s new owner, run by 75-year-old American John Malone, nicknamed Darth Vader for his ruthless approach, is keen to expand F1 in the US, expanding the sport’s reach on social media and protecting the future of its traditional venues in Western Europe.

Liberty’s portfolio comprises Virgin Media and baseball’s Atlanta Braves. It also holds a large share of the Discovery Communications group and Carey also talked of “adding new dimensions to the sport” in his statement.

“I am excited to be taking on the additional role of CEO,” he added. “F1 has huge potential with multiple untapped opportunities. I have enjoyed hearing from the fans, teams, FIA, promoters and sponsors on their ideas and hopes for the sport. We will work with all of these partners to enhance the racing experience and add new dimensions to the sport and we look forward to sharing these plans over time.”

In his formal statement, Ecclestone spoke of his pride at the enterprise he has nurtured since the late 1970s. “I’m proud of the business that I built over the last 40 years and all that I have achieved with Formula One, and would like to thank all of the promoters, teams, sponsors and television companies that I have worked with,” he said.

“I’m very pleased that the business has been acquired by Liberty and that it intends to invest in the future of F1. I am sure that Chase will execute his role in a way that will benefit the sport.”

Ecclestone had known the conclusion of a deal was inevitable for some time but there will be questions about what role he will play, having been “deposed” as chief executive, and whether he will cut off all day-to-day contact with the sport.

Ecclestone certainly gave no hint he was set to be forced out as chief executive last week when he spoke of how the FIA had “no choice” but to approve the takeover. “They had no way they could not approve, unless the people that were going to come in were bandits,” he said. “The only reason we had the meeting is because we wanted changes to the FOM [Formula One Management] contract — little changes — and they were all approved. No dramas. I think that [the deal] should happen within the next three or four weeks.”

- The Daily Telegraph Group Limited, London 2017

