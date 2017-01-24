Ecclestone out as Liberty complete F1 takeover

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ecclestone out as Liberty complete F1 takeover

Former car salesman's reign in charge of sport brought to abrupt end with $8b deal

Image Credit: AFP
Formula 1 boss, Bernie Ecclestone, in the paddock before the first practice session at the YasMarina circuit in Abu Dhabi yesterday ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.
 

Los Angeles: Bernie Ecclestone’s long reign as Formula One’s ringmaster came to an end Monday as Liberty Media completed its multi-billion-dollar takeover of motorsport’s most prestigious brand.

Colorado-based Liberty confirmed in a statement that American Chase Carey had been appointed chairman and chief executive of F1, with Ecclestone moving into an advisory role as “chairman emeritus”.

Ecclestone, 86, had already signalled the end of his near 40-year reign as head of Formula One in comments to German magazine Auto Motor und Sport earlier Monday.

“I was dismissed today,” Ecclestone told the magazine. “I no longer run the company. My position has been taken by Chase Carey,” he said.

He said his new chairman emeritus role was “a kind of honorary president” position, but added: “I have this title without knowing what it means.”

Ecclestone, a former car salesman who transformed F1 into a multi-billion dollar business, was initially reported to be staying on after news of the Liberty deal emerged last year.

However in a statement confirming completion of the takeover, valued at around $8 billion (Dh29.4 billion), Liberty president Greg Maffei confirmed Ecclestone would be leaving his role as chief executive.

“We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of F1 and that Chase will lead this business as CEO,” Maffei said.

“There is an enormous opportunity to grow the sport, and we have every confidence that Chase, with his abilities and experience, is the right person to achieve this,” Maffei added, paying tribute to the “tremendous success” of Ecclestone in helping to grow Formula One.

‘Huge potential’

Carey, a vice-chairman of the 21st Century Fox media conglomerate, said he was looking forward to running a sport which had “huge potential with multiple untapped opportunities.”

“I have enjoyed hearing from the fans, teams, FIA, promoters and sponsors on their ideas and hopes for the sport,” Carey said.

“We will work with all of these partners to enhance the racing experience and add new dimensions to the sport and we look forward to sharing these plans overtime.”

Carey also praised Ecclestone’s role in developing Formula One, adding that he would seek to utilise the octogenarian impresario’s advice in future.

“The sport is what it is today because of him,” Carey said of Ecclestone. “I am grateful for his continued insight and guidance as we build F1 for long-term success.”

McLaren executive director Zak Brown was among the first to lead the tributes to Ecclestone.

“Today we should all pay tribute to a remarkable entrepreneur,” Brown said on McLaren’s Twitter feed. “He will be a very hard act to follow.”

In separate comments on the pitpass.com website, Brown said Ecclestone had turned Formula One into a “sporting powerhouse.”

“Indeed, I can’t think of a single other person who has had anything like as much influence on building a global sport as he has,” he said.

The takeover gives Liberty, which is backed by US media titan John Malone, control of a global and highly profitable sport that rakes in billions from advertisers and broadcasting rights.

Formula One-branded merchandise also brings in millions, but some F1 teams are plagued by financial problems and the sport has limited activity in the social and digital media platforms crucial to courting the next generation of fans.

Carey has a proven record in expansive sport-media growth, and expertise in the value and exploitation of sports rights, notably in the US market.

The 20-race 2017 Formula One season gets underway in Australia on March 26 and ends in Abu Dhabi on November 26.

More from Motorsport

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Formula One
follow this tag on MGNFormula One
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Bernie Ecclestone
follow this tag on MGNBernie Ecclestone
Mclaren
follow this tag on MGNMclaren
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsSportMotorsport

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Formula One
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Bernie Ecclestone
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Motorsport

Chance for more entertainment, Whitmarsh says

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day