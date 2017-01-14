You can achieve the impossible with the right attitude

There are thousands of stories told of people who achieved success late in life, whether it was in sport, entertainment. adventure or in business.

The subject has been a favourite of rock bands as well. In the mid-seventies British rockers Jethro Tull released an album title Too Old to Rock ‘n’ Roll: Too Young to Die!, a record which trumpeted the story of Ray Lomas, an ageing rocker who found fame later in life with the changes of musical trends.

American garage rock band The Brymers, English pop rock duo Chas and Dave and 40s pop singer and entertainer Vince Eager & The Memphis Tones, all found success with songs that were titled ‘You’re Never Too Old to Rock ‘N’ Roll.

On the big screen Samuel L. Jackson the popular Hollywood actor who was a social worker before acclaimed director Quinten Tarantino gave him his big break on the silver screen at the age of 46 with a leading role in the cult classic ‘Pulp Fictory and Morgain Freeman who found success at the age of 52 when he played a stoic chauffeur in the 1989 film ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ Hollywood has cashed in big time on the people finding success at an older age.

Closer to home we’ve had our very own Reynaldothewizard proving time and again that you can achieve anything at any age provided you have the right attitude and heart.

The eleven-year-old trained by the master Satish Seemar at his pristine Zabeel Stables dropped jaws when he delivered an astonishing effort to win a fourth Dubawi Stakes, one an elite group of sprint races that spotlight horses who can become a leading contender for the ultimate prize in the division, the $2 million Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen on Dubai World Cup night.

It was The Wizard’s 10th success from 21 races, all of which he has run at his favourite track at Meydan Racecourse. No ordinary feet considering the quality of the sprinting division in the region and the fact that he put 2016 Dubai Golden Shaheen victory Muaraab to the sword with his giant performance on Thursday evening.

I remember his jockey Richard Mullen being totally overcome by the occasion and even daring to ask when will it all come to an end for this brave warrior?

Unfortunately soon. But not soon enough for Seemar to dare dream the impossible, of having another go at the $2 million pot in the Golden Shaheen two months from now with his evergreen superstar.

Impossible as it may seem to many, to would be foolish to dismiss the chances of a horse who Seemar describes as being in his prime.

True sooner or later Reynaldotheqwizard will be destined for retirement under the Emirates Racing Authority ruler, but if he were to continue his career on the track in the near future it will be up to the vets to determine whether it will be appropriate to allow him to race even after the compulsory retirement age of horses.

Like its sister sport endurance, flat races bases its ideals on animal welfare and despite the related public perception that it can be at times a harsh sport, every effort is made to ensure that a sound welfare policy is in place for the equine athletes who have reached the retirement age.

That said, retirement is not an issue for The Wizard at this point of time as he looks to have rolled back the years and to have found a new lease of life on the track. His winning time on Thursday was just fractions of the track record of one minute 11.66 seconds set by his vanquisher Muaraab in the 2016 Dubai Golden Shaheen and best illustrates that point.

The truth is he is still a force to reckon with and one of the greatest horses to have graced the UAE in over two decades of racing history. And if that’s not magic, then prove it.