Watson credits Red Stables after amazing night

Dubai: Among the many accomplishments during his two decades in the UAE, trainer Doug Watson has won four UAE trainer’s championship — that’s championship with a capital ‘C.’

But for all that he has achieved in the two decades, never before has the affable American dominated a day’s racing like he did at Meydan Racecourse on Thursday night. Not only did he win five of the seven races on a card sponsored by Al Tayer Motors, he also saddled the runner-up and third place horse in the two races that he did not win.

A phenomenal feat, by any stretch of imagination, that underlines his stable’s prowess and sends out a warning to his rivals that he has no intention of surrendering the trainer’s title that he won at the end of last season.

After sending out the first two placed horses in the opening race of the evening, the Madjani Stales sponsored by Lincoln Navigator for Purebred Arabians with Don Basier De Faust and Sauternes Al Maury, Watson would return to collect four more trophies following the victories of Cosmo Charlie, Dehbashi, Storm Belt and My Catch, a two-time Dubai World Cup Carnival veteran.

Watson gave credit to his team at the championship winning Red Stables, saying: “It has been an amazing evening. It is my name on the license but remember this is a big team effort and I have great staff who work very hard.

“I know we had four winners on a card once but I am pretty sure this is the first time we have had five.

“But again, this is a credit to the whole team and I am very lucky to have such dedicated and professional staff.”

The pick of his five wins would have to be My Catch’s authoritative victory in the Listed Garhoud Sprint sponsored by Lincoln Continental where he had the measure of the superstar in the race, the Musabah Al Muhairi-trained Muarrab, winner of the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen on Dubai World Cup night.

After breaking smartly under stable jockey Pat Dobbs, the five-year-old hit the front and never put a foot wrong to cross the winning post 4 3/7 lengths clear of Muarrab.

“He timed the break to perfection,” said Dobbs. “And that is so important with this horse who seems to run his best races fresh so the fact he had not run before this season was not a concern.

“I knew Muarrab was chasing us but never thought he would get past as I was travelling so strongly.”

Dobbs was also there during the steering aboard Cosmo Charlie, Dehbashi. The talented rider also employed his trademark front running tactics aboard Cosmo Charlie to record a comfortable victory in the Lincoln MKT Trophy.

“He was very professional on his debut and had a really nice experience which is always important,” said Dobbs. “I rode him work the other day and he was very keen so I just wanted to let him enjoy himself. He was very willing when I needed him to quicken. It was a good performance in a decent maiden.”

On Debbashi’s ½ length victory over Vivemus in the Lincoln MKX Trophy, a 2000m maiden, Dobbs said: “He may not be blessed with the most natural pace but he is a great battler as you just saw.

“He is a big baby and needs these longer trips so opportunities may be limited with him but he will only improve with time, age and racing.”

It was left to Dubai World Cup winning jockey Fernando Jara to stop the Watson juggernaut but he had his work cut out for him aboard Muhtaram with Dobbs’ Moosir giving chase.

Trained by Al Muhairi, Muhtaram initiated a double for Jara who would later score on Watson’s Storm Belt.

The concluding Dubai Creek Mile, sponsored by Lincoln MKZ was the finale and was won by Fitzgerald, partnered by Antonio Fresu for Ahmad Bin Harmash.

Watson’s Cool Cowboy and Dobbs were shaping like a winner before Fitzgerald came with a powerful run to claim victory.

“I was actually pretty confident coming into the race,” said Fresu. “We travelled very nicely and then he quickened in style. He is a progressive horse and, hopefully, has more to offer in the future.”