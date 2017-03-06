RB Burn continues to light up capital course

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

RB Burn continues to light up capital course

Trainer Lemartinel has Dubai Kahayla Classic goals for versatile runner

Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
RB Burn (5), ridden by Gerald Avranche, powers to the finishing line in the 1,400-metre Group 1 Liwa Oasis at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on Sunday.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: After the success in the richest Purebred Arabian contest, the €1.2 million Group 1 Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown over 1600m in November, RB Burn registered another impressive win in Sunday’s 1400m Group 1 Liwa Oasis at the capital course.

An elated trainer Eric Lemartinel immediately announced following the success that he has the Dubai Kahayla Classic, the traditional opener of the Dubai World Cup, for RB Burn next.

“He’s been off the track for more than two months and we thought of giving him a run over this shorter distance to get him ready for the Kahayla in three weeks,” said the trainer of his horse that recorded its second Group 1 victory of the season in the capital.

“He handles any distance from 1,400m to 2,000m and is versatile, he can handle both the turf and the dirt,” added Lemartinel. Jockey Gerald Avranche placed RB Burn well as stable companion RB Torch, under Royston Ffrench, set the early pace and only made his move as the leaders swung into the straight when Ain Jaloot took up the running. RB Torch was challenged by AF Maqayes and was able to thwart his determined challenge but had no answer to RB Burn who hit the front inside the final 200m to win comfortably.

“I was determined to find cover on him early on as he can be keen — second Group 1 victory of the season in the capital. Once he settled he travelled nicely so I was happy tracking AF Maqayes and he quickened nicely when I asked,” said Avranche.

Al Zahir made his local debut a winning one, proving far too good for eight opponents in the main support race, the 2200m Group 3 Arabian Triple Crown R2, restricted to four-year-olds.

A winner once from just four starts in France, he is now with Ali Rashid Al Rayhi and was ridden confidently by the owner’s retained jockey, Jim Crowley.

Settled in midfield, the pair made smooth progress approaching the home turn before committing for home at the top of the straight. They soon had matters under control and he looks an interesting new recruit to the local scene.

“He has been going nicely at home so we were pretty hopeful,” said Crowley. “Hopefully he is a nice horse for next season.”

The meeting opened with a 1400m maiden and Richard Mullen took the Ernst Oertel-trained AF Makerah straight to the front and very few of the other 15 were ever able to get competitive.

The main exception was Al Huda who, under Tadhg O’Shea, threw down a challenge during the straight but was unable to get past. It was a case of third time lucky for the winner who had finished second on both her previous outings.

Al Nabooda did complete a double with the notable success of AF Ssayes in a 1000m handicap. He was never headed under Fernando Jara, providing trainer Maria Ritchie with her first winner.

“Obviously I am delighted to get off the mark,” said Ritchie. “We were actually pretty confident as he has plenty of pace and Fernando gave him a great ride.

“There is one more race for him this season for which he needs to get an invitation but he should do as this was his second win this year.”

The only Thoroughbred contest was the finale, a 1600m handicap for which a full field of 16 went to post and it was the turn of Mullen to complete a double.

Partnering Taaj for his main employer, Satish Seemar, Mullen asked his mount to challenge early in the straight and they hit the front about 200m out.

Several dangers emerged but Mullen’s mount clung on grimly, repeating his course and distance victory of four weeks ago on his most recent start.

“Abu Dhabi has been lucky for me this season,” said Mullen. “Obviously it is great to ride winners for my main supporters, Satish and Ernst and hopefully we will get a few more at the last two meetings.”

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

France
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
cricket world cupfifa world cup

Also In Horse Racing

Arrogate making all the right moves

Sport Gallery

In pictures: Peshawar Zalmi win PSL

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash