More Meydan success for Bin Surour

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

More Meydan success for Bin Surour

Veteran Green Stables handler Charpy saddles season-first winner at Meydan Racecourse

Gulf News
 

Dubai Godolphin handler Saeed Bin Surour continued his strong start to the new year when he saddled Classic Connection to a nail-biting victory over favourite Baroot in the featured DP World, UAE Region handicap at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday.

A lightly raced five-year-old son of Cape Cross, the winner showed plenty of heart to deny Baroot, a two-time winner at Meydan last season.

Classic Collection was given a confident ride by Qatar-based Harry Bentley, best known for his exploits with Limato, winner of the Racehorse Owners Association’s Outstanding Sprinter Award last year, to prevail by a head.

Former French-trained Philosopher, ridden by Mickael Barzalona for his boss Salem Bin Ghadayer, was a length back in third and Yard Line, the mount of Brazil’s Bruno Reis, a further length behind in fourth.

Classic Collection was Bin Surour’s sixth success this month.

Saturday’s non-Carnival meeting delivered some thrilling finishes highlighted by Alareef’s swooping victory over the front-running Mutahaddith in the Hamdan Bin Mohammad Cruise Terminal Handicap.

The mount of UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea, Mutahaddith seemed to have the 1200 metre contest in his grasp when he led well into the final 100 metres before being caught on the line by the late finishing Alareef, ridden by British champion jockey Jim Crowley.

Only a short-headed separated the pair at the winner at the post forcing the judge to call for the photo for the second time on the night, the first time being when being unable to separated Milton and Secret Ambition, who crossed the wire locked together in the Mina Rashid Marina Handicap.

“Once he’s got a horse to aim at he seems to love chasing him down,” Crowley said of Alareef before reflecting on his maiden season in the UAE as stable jockey to Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

“Touch wood it’s going great. Had a great night on Thursday [winning the Al Rashidiya (G2) and Cape Verdi (G2)] it’s a pleasure to be riding in these colours. [I’m] just trying to do my best and ride as many winners as I can.”

Veteran Green Stables handler Erwan Charpy was celebrating his first winner of the season at Meydan when former US-based Baratti, a 33/1 outsider on the international markets, won the Jebel Ali Port Handicap under Antonio Fresu.

Previously trained by Kiaran McLaughlin and Eoin Harty for the Darley Stable, the six-year-old son of Jonabell Farm’s star stallion Medaglia d’Oro came home a 3 ½ length winner over Ali Rashid Al Raihe’s Skygazer, ridden by O’Shea.

Reigning champion trainer Doug Watson, the leading trainer at Meydan saddled his 15th winner at the venue when Mabrouka landed the opening Mina Rashid Maiden Stakes in the capable hands of Sam Hitchcott.

Meanwhile, Dutch rider Adrie de Vries continued his successful UAE season by notching his 11th winner of the term aboard the Esmail Mohammad-trained Milton, winner of the Mina Rashid Marina Handicap.

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNHamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Brazil
follow this tag on MGNBrazil
Dubai World Cup
follow this tag on MGNDubai World Cup

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Horse Racing

Maitha upbeat about UAE’s strong performance

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads