More Meydan success for Bin Surour

Dubai Godolphin handler Saeed Bin Surour continued his strong start to the new year when he saddled Classic Connection to a nail-biting victory over favourite Baroot in the featured DP World, UAE Region handicap at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday.

A lightly raced five-year-old son of Cape Cross, the winner showed plenty of heart to deny Baroot, a two-time winner at Meydan last season.

Classic Collection was given a confident ride by Qatar-based Harry Bentley, best known for his exploits with Limato, winner of the Racehorse Owners Association’s Outstanding Sprinter Award last year, to prevail by a head.

Former French-trained Philosopher, ridden by Mickael Barzalona for his boss Salem Bin Ghadayer, was a length back in third and Yard Line, the mount of Brazil’s Bruno Reis, a further length behind in fourth.

Classic Collection was Bin Surour’s sixth success this month.

Saturday’s non-Carnival meeting delivered some thrilling finishes highlighted by Alareef’s swooping victory over the front-running Mutahaddith in the Hamdan Bin Mohammad Cruise Terminal Handicap.

The mount of UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea, Mutahaddith seemed to have the 1200 metre contest in his grasp when he led well into the final 100 metres before being caught on the line by the late finishing Alareef, ridden by British champion jockey Jim Crowley.

Only a short-headed separated the pair at the winner at the post forcing the judge to call for the photo for the second time on the night, the first time being when being unable to separated Milton and Secret Ambition, who crossed the wire locked together in the Mina Rashid Marina Handicap.

“Once he’s got a horse to aim at he seems to love chasing him down,” Crowley said of Alareef before reflecting on his maiden season in the UAE as stable jockey to Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

“Touch wood it’s going great. Had a great night on Thursday [winning the Al Rashidiya (G2) and Cape Verdi (G2)] it’s a pleasure to be riding in these colours. [I’m] just trying to do my best and ride as many winners as I can.”

Veteran Green Stables handler Erwan Charpy was celebrating his first winner of the season at Meydan when former US-based Baratti, a 33/1 outsider on the international markets, won the Jebel Ali Port Handicap under Antonio Fresu.

Previously trained by Kiaran McLaughlin and Eoin Harty for the Darley Stable, the six-year-old son of Jonabell Farm’s star stallion Medaglia d’Oro came home a 3 ½ length winner over Ali Rashid Al Raihe’s Skygazer, ridden by O’Shea.

Reigning champion trainer Doug Watson, the leading trainer at Meydan saddled his 15th winner at the venue when Mabrouka landed the opening Mina Rashid Maiden Stakes in the capable hands of Sam Hitchcott.

Meanwhile, Dutch rider Adrie de Vries continued his successful UAE season by notching his 11th winner of the term aboard the Esmail Mohammad-trained Milton, winner of the Mina Rashid Marina Handicap.