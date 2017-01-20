Medicean Man continues veteran sprinter’s magic at Meydan

Medicean Man, ridden by David Parkes and trained by Jeremy Gask wins the Meydan Sobha Trophy race on the third meeting of Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan Racecourse.

Dubai: There appears to be a happy chemistry flourishing between 11-year-old sprinters and Meydan Racecourse this season.

Last weekend Satish Seemar’s stable flagbearer Reynaldothewizared simply took our breaths away when he stunned UAE sprint sensation Muaraab to win the Listed Dubawi Stakes over 1200 metres on the iconic venue’s dirt track.

This time it was the turn of veteran English speedster Medicean Man to prove that age is only a number when he gallantly outran his 12 rivals, all of them who are much younger than him, to win the Meydan Sobha Trophy.

If they say things happen in threes, then one wonders what’s next in the offering during the UAE flat-racing season that is showing more diversity than ever before.

Both Reynaldodthewizard and Medicean Man will attract maximum attention when they run next given the fact that the two sprint veterans, who by some calculations are over 33 human years. Picture Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin squaring off at this age!

Interestingly, horses trained in England totally dominated the Meydan Sobha Trophy, a 1000m turf handicap, supplying not just the winner, Medicean Man, but also the next three home with Sir Maximilian and Harry Hurricane dead heating for second and Line of Reason claiming fourth.

Medicean Man, who is trained by Jeremy Gask, was ridden with extraordinary confidence by his apprentice jockey David Parkes, coming from virtually last at the halfway mark to snatch the lead inside the final furlong before running on well to secure a fourth Dubai Carnival victory and 13th overall in a career which has seen him race 74 times since the summer of 2009.

Besides that the son of Medicean has run some terrific races in defeat. Who can forget last year’s King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) on the opening day at Royal Ascot when he ran a blinder to only lose in a photo-finish to Goldstream, a horse five years younger to him.

“He is a grand old horse who loves it here in Dubai,” said Parkes. “He is an absolute pleasure to ride as he just travels so strongly and has a great turn of foot as he showed there.

“In fact, he quickened so well we actually hit the front sooner than planned but he kept on going.

“He is eleven now but retains his speed and enthusiasm so it would be nice to think he could win another while he is here.”

Meanwhile, Emirati handler Ahmad Bin Garmash may have uncovered a potential star in the former English trained son of Exceed And Excel, Championship, a hugely impressive winner of the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort sponsored by Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City — District One.

Ridden by 2011 Dubai Duty Free-winning jockey, Colm O’Donoghue, Championship won the $250,000 1400m race, the first major turf contest of the season.

A winner of the 1600m Listed National Day Cup at Abu Dhabi in December, Championship gained compensation for a narrow defeat by Light The Lights in the 1800m Listed Singspiel Stakes two weeks ago.

Championship was chased home by Godolphin’s Flash Fire and the Mike de Kock duo of Noah From Goa, on his local debut and Anaerobio, winner of this race in 2014.

“Ahmad and his team deserve all the credit,” said O’Donoghue after the race. “Championship had a tough race two weeks ago but they have freshened him up and he was in great form tonight.

“I was always happy out in front and he was striding along nicely so I asked him to quicken just after halfway and he found plenty. He just kept responding throughout the straight and that was a good performance in a quality race.

“I’m not sure where he will go next; that is up to Ahmad, he is the boss, but it is a great result for a brilliant team to work for.”

Korea claimed the honour of becoming the 21st country to win a race at the Dubai World Cup Carnival when trainer Young-Kwan Kim saddled Main Stay, the mount of Irish rider Pat Cosgrave, to win the 1200m District One dirt Handicap.

“To be honest I really thought he was a 1400m horse and might find this a bit sharp,” said Cosgrave. “However, he was soon into his stride and able to get to the front so, knowing he was going to stay the trip well, I was keen to be positive.

“He has dirt form in Korea and an American pedigree so we had to be hopeful the surface would suit and it is obviously great to get a winner after hitting the post earlier on.”

Cosgrave was referring to having finished second earlier in a 2000m handicap aboard Triple Nine, like this winner, trained by Young-Kwan Kim whose Seoul Bullet was also fourth in the race won by Main Stay.

The main support race was the UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Sponsored By District One Villas, held over 1400m on dirt and won in style by Godolphin’s Really Special.

Unbeaten after two starts in England, including a Listed race success at Newmarket on her second outing, she has now won on turf, the all-weather and dirt for her trainer, Saeed Bin Surour, who was saddling his 198th Carnival winner.

“She is a nice filly but still learning as she was very green going to post and then at the stalls,” said Soumillon. “I wanted to keep her out of any kickback which I was able to do and then, when I asked her, she changed legs and quickened nicely.

“She handles the dirt but will certainly be as good back on turf and will stay further.”

That was the first of two victories for Godolphin on the night, with Charlie Appleby saddling a winner in the closing District One Mansions, a 2000m handicap on the turf. It was claimed by Artigiano, who was finding his way back into the Winner’s Enclosure for the first time since breaking his maiden at Leicester in May 2012.