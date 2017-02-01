Mobile
Le Bernardin can fuel Al Raihe’s big-race dreams

Ex-Godolphin horse looks the one to beat in Round 2 of Al Maktoum Challenge

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Le Bernardin stands on the threshold of fuelling his handler’s dreams of Dubai World Cup glory should become only the fourth horse to win the first two rounds of the Al Maktoum Challenge.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A Godolphin cast-off, who was an impressive winner on his first appearance for new trainer Ali Rashid Al Raihe, Le Bernardin has come a long way since that eventful evening at Meydan Racecourse in November 2014.

Today, he stands on the threshold of fuelling his handler’s dreams of Dubai World Cup glory should he make history by becoming only the fourth horse to win the first and second rounds of the Al Maktoum Challenge, an elite three-race series designed as a prep for the $10 million (Dh36.73 million) contest.

Halling (1995), Wathik (1998) and My Indy (2009) completed the double, but none of them went on to win the Dubai World Cup itself.

However, Round 2 of the Al Maktoum Challenge has nevertheless generated three subsequent winners of the great race, including Prince Bishop most recently in 2015.

He was runner-up in the prep the same year, as was African Story who also went one better by capturing the Dubai World Cup in 2014. The only horse in racing history to complete the Al Maktoum Challenge-Dubai World Cup double was Moon Balladin 2003.

Emirati Al Raihe, who has for long romanticised about lifting the glittering trophy, will be hoping that Le Bernardin, an enduring eight-year-old by Darley star Bernardini, can follow in those footsteps and announce himself as a legitimate Dubai World Cup contender.

The mount of UAE Champion Jockey, Tadhg O’Shea, must overcome the outside draw in an eight-horse race to put forth his big-race claims.

O’Shea said: “I would have been a lot happier, especially over the 1900m, with a low draw. But that is out of our hands so we will just have to see how things unfold and ride the race as I find it.

“The horse is in very good form and has won over 2000m in lesser company so Thursday should help us plan the rest of his season depending on how he fares.”

UAE Champion Trainer, Doug Watson is two-handed with Storm Belt and Second Summer as he seeks a maiden victory in the 1900-metre contest.

A Grade Two winner in the US, Second Summer looks an interesting contender for Watson’s stable jockey Pat Dobbs, while Storm Belt, the mount of Sam Hitchcott, is a proven course and distance winner.

“We are happy with both of them and expect two good efforts,” said Watson. “Storm Belt is obviously proven under these conditions, whereas Second Summer is a nice new horse we have been looking forward to running.”

South African trainer, Mike de Kock, who is responsible for the ante-post favourite for the Dubai World Cup with last year’s runner-up Mubtahij, is seeking a fourth win in the race with ex-Argentine galloper Lindo Amor.

An eye-catching third behind Le Bernardin in the opening round three weeks ago, his handler believes the five-year-old will have learnt a lot from that effort.

“We were very pleased with that first run when he was bumped at the start, but gave his all,” said De Kock.

“He will have improved from that run and the extra trip should certainly suit him.”

Thursday’s seven-race card also features the 1200m Group 3 Al Shindagha Sprint, a race that has yielded four winners of the Group 1 $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen on Dubai World Cup Day, the most recent being Muarrab.

Reynaldothewizard in 2015, 2012 runner-up Krypton Factor and 2009 scorer Big City Man all won the Golden Shaheen in the same year.

Trained by Musabbeh Al Muhairi Muarrab looks like he will be very hard to beat despite having finished second in both his starts this season.

Two of his five opponents, the Irish-trained duo of Moviesta and Wild Dude, were behind him on his last start

Wild Dude represents Mick Halford who won this race in 2014 with Russian Soul.

The Doug Watson-trained Cool Cowboy, a winner of the Group 3 Burj Nahaar, last season must fit in the equation.

