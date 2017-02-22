Key prep races highlight Carnival card

Dubai: The major prep races for next month’s Dubai World Cup and its support races continue at Meydan on Thursday night, with last year’s runner-up Mubtaahij kicking off his five-year old season in the informative Listed Curlin Handicap.

Run over the course and distance as the $10 million (Dh36.73 million) race, the 2,000 metre contest is named after the 2008 Dubai World Cup hero Curlin, who like California Chrome twelve months ago, used the race to freshen up for the world’s second-richest dirt race.

Unsurprisingly a hot international favourite to demolish his nine rivals Mubtaahij, who was temporarily campaigned by former UAE champion trainer Kiaran McLaughlin in the US during the second half of last year, is back with his original handler, South African colossus, Mike de Kock.

The Doug Watson-trained Storm Belt chased home California Chrome in the race last year and is among the opposition that also includes recent Meydan scorers Salem Bin Gadayer’s Hunting Ground, fourth in the race last year, and Alabaster, formerly trained by Eoin Harty in America but now in the care of Godolphin supremo, Saeed Bin Surour.

Another horse prepping for the March 25 extravaganza is Vazirabad, winner of last year’s Group 2 $1 million Dubai Gold Cup, the longest race on card which is run over 3,200 metres.

Alain de Royer-Dupre’s stable start faces eight opponents in the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy, including arch rival Sheikhzayedroad, winner of the 2,810 metre turf contest last season.

Trained by David Simcock the eight-year-old was also a Group 1 winner in Canada in 2014 and wrapped up last season on a high note by landing the Group 2 Doncaster Cup and Group 2 British Champions Long Distance Cup, in England.

“He seems in good form and won this first time out last season so we know he can go well fresh,” said Simcock. “It does look a strong race this year though and he will certainly come on for the run.”

Saeed Bin Surour is not without a chance as he saddles two serious stayers — Group 1 Melbourne Cup seventh Beautiful Romance and Meydan scorer Red Galileo.

Bin Surour commented on the Godolphin website: “Beautiful Romance ran a big race on her latest start out in Australia and has done well since travelling back to Dubai. She looks to be in good form at the moment and this distance will suit her. Red Galileo has won over this trip already this season. He has been training nicely and I am looking for another good run from him.”

Thursday’s cracking Dubai World Cup Carnival card, sponsored by the Al Naboodah Group, also features the UAE Oaks, in the middle leg of the fillies’ Triple Crown, which is preceded by the UAE 1,000 Guineas and followed by the UAE St Leger.

Saudi Arabia’s Nashmiah will bid to become the sixth filly to have completed the UAE 1000 Guineas-Oaks double.

Trained by Nicholas Bachalard, the filly is unbeaten in four career starts.

Standing between her and the feat are Dough Watson’s Complimenti, Ahmad Bin Harmash-trained Nomorerichblondes and British raider Rajar, who represents Richard Fahey.

Meanwhile, French-trained Handassa seeks a second consecutive victory in Round 3 of the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge for Purebred Arabians.

The strong field includes the Erwan Charpy-trained Versac PY, winner of the race in 2015 and Versac’s stable companion Manark, the 2015 Dubai Kahayla Classic victory.