Josephine Gordon makes highly anticipated Dubai debut

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Josephine Gordon makes highly anticipated Dubai debut

British Champion Apprentice rides South African Grade 3 winner Muwaary for Hamdan

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Josephine Gordon, the British Champion Apprentice, makes her highly anticipated UAE debut at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday when she partners South African Grade 3 scorer Muwaary in the feature race of the day-night meeting, the District One Mansions handicap.

Gordon became only the third woman after Amy Ryan in 2012 and Hayley Turner in 2005 to land the apprentice title which in the past has been won by the likes of Frankie Dettori, Ryan Moore and Sir Lester Piggott.

Honoured twice at the annual Lester Awards last year where she received the awards for Apprentice of the Year and Lady Jockey of the Year, Gordon’s presence in Dubai will be highly appreciated by her peers and UAE racing community.

Gordon will don the famous blue and white silks of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, aboard Muwaary who is trained by South African great Mike de Kock.

De Kock also saddles Dream Dubai, the mouth of Dubai World Cup winning jockey Fernando Jara.

“Dream Dubai has run well enough in his two sprints and shown us he needs at least 1400m and we think 1600m will suit him,” said the handler.

“There is more to come from him at some stage I am sure, whereas Muwaary has just not fired yet but will hopefully bounce back at some stage.”

In-form Zabeel Stables boss Satish Seemar appears to hold a leading chance with Pupil, the mount of Chris Hayes, and Ahlan Emirati, who will be ridden by Colm O’Donoghue.

Pupil won his penultimate start, a 1400m handicap on the Meydan turf, before finishing a close fourth to Akeed Champion in the HH The President Cup at Abu Dhabi two weeks ago.

Finishing a neck in front of him in that contest was stable companion Ahlan Emarati.

“They both ran very well at Abu Dhabi are working well,” said assistant trainer, Bhupat Seemar. “Hopefully both have a good chance in what looks a very competitive race.

“It is a new trip for Ahlan Emirati but we hope he will stay, whereas Pupil we know stays 1600m but probably not much further.”

Doug Watson, who currently heads the UAE trainer’s championship with 31 winners, has three in the race including Mutasayyid, a winner for Richard Hannon when previously raced in the UK. Pat Dobbs takes the ride.

Watson’s other two contenders are Redbrook and Ostaad.

“All three are in good form at home,” said the Red Stables handler. “Hopefully returning to 1600m will suit Mutasayyid, while we have been waiting to get Redbrook on turf all year.

“It was nice to see Ostaad win again last time and, hopefully, one of our three can win but it looks a strong race.”

The ante-post favourite is Ijmaaly, who is trained by Ali Rashid Al Rahie and is the winner two of his three starts in England when raced by Godolphin.

Ahmad Bin Harmash has his string in fine order and Zurbriggen, despite not having raced in a year, should be respected.

 

 

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNHamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Dubai World Cup
follow this tag on MGNDubai World Cup

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Horse Racing

Pender stars at FBMA Show Jumping Cup

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free