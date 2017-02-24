Josephine Gordon makes highly anticipated Dubai debut

Dubai: Josephine Gordon, the British Champion Apprentice, makes her highly anticipated UAE debut at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday when she partners South African Grade 3 scorer Muwaary in the feature race of the day-night meeting, the District One Mansions handicap.

Gordon became only the third woman after Amy Ryan in 2012 and Hayley Turner in 2005 to land the apprentice title which in the past has been won by the likes of Frankie Dettori, Ryan Moore and Sir Lester Piggott.

Honoured twice at the annual Lester Awards last year where she received the awards for Apprentice of the Year and Lady Jockey of the Year, Gordon’s presence in Dubai will be highly appreciated by her peers and UAE racing community.

Gordon will don the famous blue and white silks of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, aboard Muwaary who is trained by South African great Mike de Kock.

De Kock also saddles Dream Dubai, the mouth of Dubai World Cup winning jockey Fernando Jara.

“Dream Dubai has run well enough in his two sprints and shown us he needs at least 1400m and we think 1600m will suit him,” said the handler.

“There is more to come from him at some stage I am sure, whereas Muwaary has just not fired yet but will hopefully bounce back at some stage.”

In-form Zabeel Stables boss Satish Seemar appears to hold a leading chance with Pupil, the mount of Chris Hayes, and Ahlan Emirati, who will be ridden by Colm O’Donoghue.

Pupil won his penultimate start, a 1400m handicap on the Meydan turf, before finishing a close fourth to Akeed Champion in the HH The President Cup at Abu Dhabi two weeks ago.

Finishing a neck in front of him in that contest was stable companion Ahlan Emarati.

“They both ran very well at Abu Dhabi are working well,” said assistant trainer, Bhupat Seemar. “Hopefully both have a good chance in what looks a very competitive race.

“It is a new trip for Ahlan Emirati but we hope he will stay, whereas Pupil we know stays 1600m but probably not much further.”

Doug Watson, who currently heads the UAE trainer’s championship with 31 winners, has three in the race including Mutasayyid, a winner for Richard Hannon when previously raced in the UK. Pat Dobbs takes the ride.

Watson’s other two contenders are Redbrook and Ostaad.

“All three are in good form at home,” said the Red Stables handler. “Hopefully returning to 1600m will suit Mutasayyid, while we have been waiting to get Redbrook on turf all year.

“It was nice to see Ostaad win again last time and, hopefully, one of our three can win but it looks a strong race.”

The ante-post favourite is Ijmaaly, who is trained by Ali Rashid Al Rahie and is the winner two of his three starts in England when raced by Godolphin.

Ahmad Bin Harmash has his string in fine order and Zurbriggen, despite not having raced in a year, should be respected.