Hungry Hayes fires Jebel Ali warning

Stable jockey says he is highly motivated and determined to secure a season-first victory on Friday

Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News Archives
Chris Hayes rides three live chances for trainer Dhruba Selvartnam’s operation, including Forjatt (right).
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Jockey Chris Hayes warned that he is prepared to ‘go to war’ to secure a much-awaited season-first win for himself and the Jebel Stables when Jebel Ali Racecourse hosts a six-race meeting on Friday.

The historic stable, currently celebrating a milestone 25th anniversary, has endured a frustrating season so far while Hayes has only last week returned from a month’s absence due to injury.

The fired-up Irishman rides three live chances for trainer Dhruba Selvartnam’s operation, including stable flag-bearer Forjatt in the featured Jebel Ali Mile prep.

The 1600 metre contest is a dress-rehearsal for the track’s biggest race of the season, the Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile, on January 20, 2017.

Forjatt has won both races in the past, including the big race itself in 2014 and this prep last season.

“I have a good strike rate on Forjatt,” said Hayes confidently. “He doesn’t have the best of draws but hopefully we can overcome that and run a big race.

“Overall we have some good horse to go to war on Friday.”

Selvaratnam has saddled his stable star to victory on eight occasions and said: “He is approaching nine years of age now and has to give weight to younger rivals.

“Obviously he is proven under these conditions but was disappointing in his last two runs. Chris rode him at work the other day and said the horse felt good, so we’re hopeful.”

Reigning champion trainer Doug Watson, whose horses are in imperious form, saddles a trio of nice horses including Just A Penny, Nathr and Grand Argentier — but the horse everybody will be looking to beat appears to be the Ali Rashid Al Raihe-trained Beachy Head, the mount of UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea.

Richard Mullen, who like O’Shea has made Dubai his home, rides Mawhub for his principal employer Satish Seemar, the boss of the beautiful Zabeel Stables.

“Mawhub goes really well at Jebel Ali and has been working well,” said Mullen. “It is a tough race though with Forjatt a very strong Jebel Ali performer and Just A Penny who looked very good at the end of last season and is a massive danger.”

The race is sponsored by Shadwell, the UK arm of the worldwide breeding empire owned by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, whose own famous blue and white silks will be carried by both Nolohay and Nathr.

Beachy Head boast winning form and have won a Jebel Ali race over 1400m and certainly cannot be discounted in a fascinating contest.

Friday’s card also features a Purebred Arabian contest, the HH Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum UAE Breeders Society Challenge (Arab Race).

 

GN Selections

Race 1: Af Al Jahed 1; 2/ Bushrah Al Reef.

Race 2: 1. Insaany; 2. Blufforjatt.

Race 3. 1. Beachy Head; 2.Forjatt.

Race 4: 1. Tides Rise; 2. Lanadim.

Race 5: 1. Bochart; 2. Pictography.

Race 6. 1. Najm Suhail; 2. Pollination.

Day’s Best: Insaany.

