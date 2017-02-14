Mobile
Hamdan, Newbury reiterate commitment to boost horse racing

UK racecourse to sponsor race at Friday’s Jebel Ali Racecourse meeting

Image Credit: Leslie Wilson Jr./Gulf News
Mirza Al Sayegh receives a moment from NewburyRacecourse Chief Executive Julian Thick.Sportsguide’s Philip Brannan is also seen.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and Newbury Racecourse in the UK on Tuesday reiterated commitments to enhance cooperation in supporting the sport of horse racing and the cultural and social activities associated with it.

The bond that exists between Shaikh Hamdan and Newbury, through the staging of the annual Dubai Race Day, Purebred Arabian’s flagship event, is a testament to the strength and understanding of the partnership that they have shared for over two decades.

The event was created by Shaikh Hamdan in 1980 as a showcase for the Arabian horse and is promoted under the banner of Shadwell, the breeding arm of Shaikh Hamdan’s worldwide racing operation.

Mirza Al Sayegh, the director of Shaikh Hamdan’s Office who has been the driving force of the Dubai Race Day, and Julian Thick, CEO of Newbury Racecourse, attended a press conference at Jebel Ali Racecourse where the UK track will sponsor a race on Friday’s card.

“Shaikh Hamdan has reiterated his support of Purebred Arabian racing and has expressed his desire and delight to continue to support the sport and events like the increasingly popular Childeren’s painting competition held on the sidelines of the event,” Al Sayegh said.

“Shaikh Hamdan is keen to inspire other similar events across the UK and Europe under the banner of the Dubai Race Day.”

Thick highlighted the shared values that exists between Newbury Racecourse and Shaikh Hamdan and also extended his gratitude to Major General shaikh Ahmad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police, who launched Jebel Ali Racecourse 25 years ago.

“The relationship between Newbury and the UAE is a very strong one, built upon mutual respect and a deep love for the horse and for the sport of racing around the world,” he said.

“Our support of Arabian racing remains as strong as ever and we continue to stage more Arabian races than any other course in the UK.

“We are looking forward once again to Dubai International Arabian Raceday on July 30, the highlight of our Arabian Racing season, which also gives this wonderful sport a major focal point in the European calendar, with an incredible three Group 1 races on one day,” he added. “The continued success of this day is due in no small part to the vision, the support and the passion of Shaikh Hamdan and the Shadwell organisation.

“I also look forward to Friday’s race meeting and to sampling once again the unique atmosphere at this superb racecourse.”

The ninth meeting of the season at Jebel Ali Racecourse is highlighted by a double feature — the Listed Jebel Ali Stakes and the Listed Jebel Ali Mile.

Besides Newbury Racecourse, four of the races will be sponosred by Shadwell through it’s many stud farms, while the American University of Sharjah have lent their name to one of the races.

