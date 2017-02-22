Gamiliati Endurace Cup on Thursday

Dubai: The Dubai International Endurance City is set to host the sixth renewal of the CEN 119km Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares, organised by Dubai Equestrian Club (DEC), on Thursday.

The ride, which was first run in 2012 was named by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, after the Godolphin-trained flat race mare, Gamilati, who claimed the 2012 UAE 1,000 Guineas at Meydan Racecourse.

The Gamilati Cup is competed over 119 kms in four phases and is open to qualified mares only.

In 2012 the inaugural Gamilati Endurance Cup winner was Ahmad Mohammad Al Jaber Al Marri. The following year Poland’s Kamila Anita Kart won the event aboard Ajayeb while Ajayeb completed back-to-back wins in 2014 under Shaikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum.

Marco Sardo of Italy and Ali Khalfan Al Jahouri are the two other winners of the Gamilati Endurance Cup, which is sponsored by Land Rover and Al Tayer Motors.

“Al Tayer Motors and Land Rover have been closely associated with a wide variety of sporting events across the UAE for many years,” said Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Al Tayer Motors. “The Gamilati Cup seeks to honour the very best in endurance riding, and together with Land Rover, we are pleased to continue our support to this unique and prestigious event.”

As part of Meydan Group, the Dubai Equestrian Club (DEC) serves to organise and host quality equestrian sports for the people of Dubai and the UAE in the disciplines of Endurance, Dressage, Showjumping and Eventing.

“The Gamilati Cup for Mares is a special race on the DIEC Calendar,” said Mohammad Essa Al Adhab, General Manager of DEC. “This ride is a significant vehicle for talented and courageous mares like Gamilati after whom this race is named, and we look forward to seeing the strength in depth of the locally-produced mares. I am certain this will be an exciting contest and we look forward to the race.”

The event will be held at DIEC in the Seih Assalam area of Dubai, adjacent to Bab al Shams Desert Resort and Spa.

The DEC also supports international equestrian sports around the world. The DEC organises and promotes the sport of Endurance and all competitions held at Dubai International Endurance City. They also assist in the coordination and support of select international events. Through their subsidiary, the Emirates Equestrian Centre, competitions in the disciplines of Show Jumping, Dressage and Eventing are held, and riding lessons and training in equestrian sports are also offered.