Flash Fire can singe Meydan rivals

Flash fire, ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby wins the Longines Dolce Vitarace the opening night of Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan racecourse on Thursday night.

Dubai: In 1996, the Group 1 $6 million (Dh22 million) Dubai Turf, together with the Group 1 $10 million (Dh36.73 million) Dubai World Cup, put UAE racing on the horseracing map, being the world’s richest and most prestigious races on dirt and turf respectively.

Since its inception in 2004, the Dubai World Cup Carnival has featured several prep races that lead up to these two iconic races with a significant trial for the Dubai Turf (formerly the Dubai Duty Free) taking place at Meydan on Thursday.

Formerly run over a mile but reduced to 1,400 metres in 2014, the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort has been a legitimate, if early, trial for the Duty Free with 2003 and 2009 winners, Ipi Tombe and Gladiatorus, both progressing to win the $6 million contest, while 2007 and 2010 victors, Linngari and Bankable, would run second in the big race itself.

Godolphin handler Charlie Appleby, and arch rival Mike de Kock from South Africa, have sent out the last five winners of the contest and once again appear to hold a strong hand with the former relying on the much improved Flash Fire, and de Kock on a duo of challengers, Noah From Goa and Carnival regular Anaerobio.

Flash Fire, the mount of Appleby’s stable jockey William Buick, will bid to give Appleby a third successive Al Fahidi Fort Trophy following the back-to-back successes of Safety Check in 2015 and 2016.

Twice fourth and once second when campaigned at Meydan last season, the son of Shamardal won the prestigious Victoria Handicap at Ascot during the English summer.

Having been gelded after a low-key effort at Goodwood in August he has since bounced back to his winning ways as evidenced by his smooth 2 ½ length victory in a turf handicap on the opening night of this year’s Carnival

“Obviously we have done well in this race the last two years,” said Appleby. “Flash Fire is a horse we have always held in high regard and won the Victoria Cup back in England after performing well at last year’s Carnival.”

“He was quite impressive winning on his comeback, after having been gelded, and suggesting he is well worth this big step up in class.”

De Kock has trained the winner of this race on six occasions, including most recently with Anaerobio in 2014.

The mount of Pat Cosgrave and a Carnival regular, he is joined by stable companion and local debutant, Noah From Goa who will be ridden by big-race Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon.

A winner of five starts including the Group 1 Cape Guineas at Kenilworth in December 2015, Soumillon’s mount hasn’t raced since January having endured a setback at Newmarket on his travels to Dubai, where he threw a splint and was out for about 30 days.

“We have two nice runners,” said de Kock. “Anaorebio is back for another Carnival and has won here in 2013, 2014 and 2016.”

“He ran well on his recent comeback and won this race, which we have done well in over the years, for us in 2014. “

“We were pleased with his comeback and he should be spot on for this, whereas Noah From Goa is going to improve for the outing having been off for more than a year and having endured the arduous trip to get here to Dubai.”

“He should run well, but we expect him to progress throughout the Carnival.”

The Brendan Powell-trained Dark Emerald, a dual Carnival winner in 2015 including over course and distance, as well as Dragon Mall, both represent the UK who are looking for a maiden Al Fahidi Trophy.

The latter is trained by David Simcock who said: “He is fit and raring to go. He had a prep run at Chelmsford just before Christmas and ran very well.

“He would probably be at his very best over 1600m, but that looks to be the case with a lot of the runners, so hopefully there will be plenty of early pace and he will be staying on in the closing stages.”

Championship, winner of the 1600m Listed National Day Cup at Abu Dhabi on his penultimate outing and only denied in the final strides in the Singspiel Stakes two weeks ago, must hold strong claims for Emirati handler Ahmad Bin Harmash.

“We had a low draw so decided to be positive the last day,” said stable jockey Colm O’Donoghue. “It so nearly worked out, but even in defeat, it was a great effort.”

“He was a course and distance winner last year so the drop in trip should not be a negative and we are hopeful of a big run.”

Thursday’s card also features trials for the first Classic of the season, the UAE 1000 Guineas.

A 1400 metre contest on dirt, the race has drawn a maximum field of 14 runners headed by the Godolphin-owned duo of Calare (Appleby) and Really Special (Saeed Bin Surour).