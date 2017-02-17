Championship and Ertijaal storm into big race contention

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Championship and Ertijaal storm into big race contention

Dubai World Cup meeting picture becomes clearer at Gulf News-sponsored meeting

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Championship, ridden by Colm O’Donoghue and trained by Ahmad Bin Harmash, wins the Zabeel Mile race during Thursday’s Dubai World Cup Carnival meeting sponsored by Gulf News at Meydan.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai World Cup meeting picture became a lot clearer following Thursday’s Dubai World Cup Carnival meeting sponsored by Gulf News, with several of the night’s winners emerging as genuine contenders for the big prizes on offer at the March 25 extravaganza.

The three Group races on the night all produced impressive winners with the Ahmad Bin Harmash-trained Championship looking the most impressive of the lot, winning in course record time.

Winner of the 1,400m Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort, four weeks ago, the six-year-old son of Exceed And Excel pulled away from his rivals to comfortably land the $250,000 (Dh918,250) Zabeel Mile sponsored by Gulf News. For his third success in five starts this season.

Stable jockey, Colm O’Donoghue, was hugely impressed and said: “That was his best effort yet, especially under the penalty and Ahmad has done a wonderful job with him.

“He has trained him with these races in mind and tonight he was ultra-fit and very relaxed throughout the race.”

“He is a special horse who stays further but has the speed for shorter.

“I am not sure what the next target is but we will just enjoy this win and this horse has been great for me in my first season as stable jockey.”

Winner of the Listed National Day Cup at Abu Dhabi, also over 1,600m, Championship could be aimed at the $6 million Group 1 Dubai Turf on the World Cup card.

British bookmakers make him a 12/1 chance to give Bin Harmash the biggest win of his career.

“Obviously it will be nice to think that he is a Dubai Turf horse, but we’ll first have to see how he comes out of this race and then make proper plans,” said the Emirati.

“It’s a great feeling to know that you have a horse of that calibre and Championship has been improving all the time. We’ll see what happens, but yes, the Duty Free is an option.”

Last year Ertijaal was beaten just three-quarters of a length by Australian sprinter Buffering in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint, but Ali Rashid Al Raihe’s stable star will have the chance to avenge that loss after running out a consummate winner of the $170,000 Group 3 Meydan Sprint.

With British champion jockey Jim Crowley, wearing the famous colours of his main employer, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Ertijaal set a new record for the course and distance.

“He is a like an aeroplane,” said Crowley. “He is a very good sprinter and with his remarkably long stride, you just do not realise how quick you are going on him.”

“The 1,200m of the Al Quoz Sprint should really suit him; I have ridden some good sprinters but he would be right up there among the best.”

French-trained Zarak was another comfortable winner of the closing Group 3 2,000m Dubawi Stakes under Christophe Soumillon.

Trained by Alain De Royer-Dupre, the four-year-old son of Dubawi was reported to not be fully fit by his handler who remains undecided about the horse’s future despite Thursday’s performance.

“To be fit for a Group 3 and to be fit for a Group 1 are not the same thing,” he said. “He didn’t blow after the race. He has a turn of foot, and he has learnt a lot here. It was good for him. We have many options, we will have to decide with the management, the owners and the jockey.”

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Dubai World Cup
follow this tag on MGNDubai World Cup

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai World Cup
follow this tag on MGN
cricket world cup

Also In Horse Racing

McCoy welcomes new fund for injured jockeys

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her