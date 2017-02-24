Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bin Surour romancing the Carnival

Godolphin handler celebrates two big wins and claims lead in race for trainer’s title

  • Beautiful Romance, ridden by Oisin Murphy and trained by Saeed Bin Suroor wins the Nad Al Sheba Trophy race.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
  • Trainer Saeed Bin Surour, assistant trainer Brian Powell and jockey Adrie De Vries celebrate winning the MeydaImage Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
  • Trainer Ahmad Bin Harmash celebrates with the trophy as Ajit Kumar, CEO of Swaidan Trading, looks on.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Trainer Saeed Bin Surour’s romance with the Meydan Carnival continued to prosper when he sent out a pair of exciting winners that have kindled the Godolphin handler’s dreams of even bigger victories on Super Saturday and the Dubai World Cup meeting.

After Top Score lead home a Godolphin 1-2-3 finish in the 1400 metre Meydan Classic, Beautiful Romance, who had finished seventh in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup at Flemington on November 1 before landing the Group 2 Zipping Classic on his final start in Australia, overwhelmed heavily French star fancied Vazirabad and Sheikhzayedroad, to capture the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy, a build-up race to the Dubai Gold Cup on March 25.

“Every win matters, that’s why we are in this game,” said Bin Surour, who was saddling his 13 winner of the season and 11th at the Carnival.

“Beautiful Romance is a horse we have always liked as she is very genuine. “After she won a Group 2 race in Australia, we decided to bring her to Dubai and aim for this race.

“She is a tough filly. In Australia, she showed she has a good turn of foot. She was too far back in the Melbourne Cup but for one furlong she finished really, really strong.

“She beat two good horses at Meydan and that gives us confidence to run in the Dubai Gold Cup on World Cup night.”

Earlier, in the evening Top Score, ridden by the Flying Dutchman Adrie de Vries, edged out two other Godolphin owned horses, the Charlie Appleby-trained Fly At Dawn and stable companion Really special.

The performance had Bin Surour thinking about the Group 2 UAE Derby a race that he has won on seven occasions but not since 2011 when Khayylah triumphed. “Top Score never shows a lot in the morning but he is a different horse on the racetrack and has improved physically out here in Dubai,” he said.

“We will see how he comes out of this race and talk to His Highness Shaikh Mohammad [Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai] but he could back on dirt for the UAE Derby on Dubai World Cup Night.”

The Charlie Appleby-trained Viren’s Army led in another Godolphin 1-2-3 in the Al Naboodah Harley-Davidson® Trophy, a 2000m turf handicap.

Meanwhile, Dubai World Cup hope Mubtaahij, who was making his season debut after a bruising campaign in the US, had to settle for second place behind the Doug Watson-trained Etijaah in the first running of the Curlin Handicap.

Run over the same 2000m dirt course and distance as the Dubai World Cup the race is a significant lead-up to the $10 million contest and was previous used by Curlin and California Chrome as key prep.

Conceding weight to all eight rivals Mubtaahij looked a trifle short of fitness and was eventually overtaken in the final two furlongs. by Etijaah.

“We know what we have in him and we’re expecting a good season.” de Kock had said of Mubtaahij who was the star of 2015 Carnival where he won three times including the UAE Derby.

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Dubai World Cup
follow this tag on MGNDubai World Cup
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai World Cup
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Horse Racing

Pender stars at FBMA Show Jumping Cup

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Parents irked as school bus fees increased

Parents irked as school bus fees increased