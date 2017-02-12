Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bin Surour has a Classic hopeful

Thunder Snow storms to head of Derby reckoning with easy UAE 2,000 Guineas victory

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Saeed Bin Surour, Godolphin’s highly regarded trainer, will be the first to admit that he can be his own worst critic.

Prior to the start of the Dubai World Cup Carnival, Bin Surour, a seven-time champion trainer at the event, declared that his yard at Al Quoz Stables in Dubai was shorn of big-race hopefuls and that he would be happy to ‘just win a few races.’

However, after Saturday’s Carnival meeting at Meydan, the Emiraiti handler has every reason to look forward with great enthusiasm following the sweeping victory of Thunder Snow in the Group 3 $250,000 UAE 2,000 Guineas.

A high-class Darley homebred by Helmet, Thunder Snow crossed the line 5 ¾ lengths clear of his closest rival, the Doug Watson-trained Bee Keeper, and is now a half-price favourite to win the Group 2 $2 million UAE Derby on Dubai World Cup night, a race that Bin Surour has won on seven previous occasions.

More significantly, he has also thrust himself into the reckoning for the Group 1 Epsom Derby, a race that his handler has not won since Lammtarra triumphed in 1995.

Bin Surour refused to look that far down the road with Thunder Snow, but did admit that he was excited at campaigning him in the UAE Derby and in Europe later this year. “I was very impressed with his performance but it was an easy race for him,” said Bin Surour. “I was happy that he also handled the dirt, which gives us more options, as he best form is on Turf, where he won the Group 1 Grand Criterium at Saint-Cloud (France).

“Obviously, the UAE Derby is the main goal but we could also go to the Al Bastakiya on Super Saturday (March 4).

“After we see how he performs in these races, we will make a plan for him when we take him back to Europe. But yes, he’s an exciting horse to have in the stable.

While Bin Surour characteristically did a good job at concealing his elation, Thunder Snow’s jockey Christophe Soumillon was effusive in his praise for the three-year-old who has made a sensational start to his Classic season.

“I knew he was better than rest and he is pure quality,” the Belgian ace said. “I was always travelling very easily and without the kickback it was very easy.

“I’m not the boss! But I think he can win some big races in Europe after the Derby.”

Thunder Snow won two of six starts as a juvenile in 2016 when campaigned in England and France. Fourth behind Ireland’s Churchill in the Group 1 Dubai Dewhurst, Britain’s most prestigious race for juvenile horses and a key pointer to the Classics next season, Thunder Snow ended the year on a high winning the Criterium at Saint-Cloud.

Meanwhile, Zabeel Stables boss Satish Seemar’s UAE season got better and better as he saddled North America, a former Godolphin trainee, to win the Group 3 Firebreak Stakes, a significant prep for the Godolphin Mile on Dubai World Cup night.

North America was winning his fourth start on the bounce and has clearly emerged as another stable favourite of Seemar and his team at the pristine Zabeel Stables, home to the wonderful champion UAE sprinter, Reynaldothewizard.

“It’s really nice to have horses like him, Reynaldo, Surfer and some of the others,” said a proud Seemar. “He’s done nothing but improve all season and I think we haven’t seen the best of him yet.”

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Dubai World Cup
follow this tag on MGNDubai World Cup

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai World Cup
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Horse Racing

Mullen creates history with Cup double

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone