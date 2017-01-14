Balad hits high note in Al Ain Marathon

Al Ain: Racing at Al Ain Racecourse on Friday was highlighted by the second and middle round of the Al Ain Marathon Series, a 3200m handicap won in dramatic fashion by Balad Al Reef.

Sporting the colours of Al Ajban Stables and saddled by Abdallah Al Hammadi, he appeared to hold every chance entering the straight under Fernando Jara before drifting across the track to the nearside rail.

His chance appeared to have been forfeited with Sheikh Down, Aslaan and Badira De Monlau seemingly fighting out a finish in the middle of the track.

However, once on the rail Jara’s mount responded gallantly to run on and snatch the initiative in the final 200m and, ultimately, win quite easily.

“I did not want to fight him so let him drift left,” said Jara. “Once on the rail he really ran on strongly and won nicely in the end.

“It was a strong race so that was a good performance. He stayed the trip very well and should get further.”

Ameer Al Sraya showed that at 11 he can still be a force to reckon with and the Khalid Abdulrahman Al Muhairi-owned horse did just that on Friday in Al Ain when winning the HH Shaikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival’s Wathba Stud Farm Cup for Private Owners Only race.

The Wathba Stud Farm Cup was the opening 1400m handicap and the Helal Al Alawi-trained Ameer Al Sraya, who was always travelling strongly under UAE Champion Jockey Tadhg O’Shea, won from stablemate Naiem under Patrick Cosgrave while in third place was Al Muwall’Aa under Goran Mesetovic.

It was the 11-year-old Ameer Al Sraya’s 7th win in 66 starts spread over nine years of competitive racing!

“I was fourth on him at Sharjah in November when I thought we were going to win so it is nice to land this one on him,” said O’Shea, who went on to complete a double later in the meeting.

“I think the key is in leaving his challenge as late as possible, which I was able to do today,” he said.

“Al Ain has been very lucky for me and this is the perfect start to the meeting,” added O’Shea.

O’Shea completed the double with a smooth success on Ifraaj in a 2000m maiden. Recalcitrant before the race, he was a lot better behaved once the gates went back and won easily for the UAE President HH Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and trainer Eric Lemartinel.

The only Thoroughbred race was an ultra-competitive 1000m handicap in which Journalisitic tried his best to lead all the way under Ismail Koyuncu.

However, they were headed by, first, Expo Twenty and then Tajheez but they were unable to thwart the final challenge of Outrank.

Pat Cosgrave rode the winner for Musabbeh Al Mheiri who also saddled runner-up Tajheez to give him a notable 1-2.

“The trainer told me to take my time on him so I did,” said Cosgrave. “I was drawn high so decided to keep him away from the bunch and stayed on the nearside rail.

“He won nicely and I would think he can build on this as I was quite impressed.”