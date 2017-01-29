Arrogate tops Chrome to land Pegasus World Cup

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arrogate tops Chrome to land Pegasus World Cup

He had me right where he wanted me, winning jockey Smith says

Image Credit: AFP
Jockey Mike Smith celebrates after guiding Arrogate to victory in the $12 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Florida, on Sunday.
Gulf News
 

Hallandale Beach, Floriaa: Arrogate has beaten California Chrome again, winning the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Saturday in his rival’s last race before retirement.

Arrogate went to the front near the head of the stretch, and jockey Mike Smith delivered what became an easy win by 4 3/4 lengths over Shaman Ghost as California Chrome was eased.

Arrogate has won six straight races, the last three being the Travers, the Breeders’ Cup Classic and now the inaugural running of the world’s richest race. He edged California Chrome in the Breeders’ Cup last year, and the two were stride-for-stride in much of the early going Saturday.

But then Arrogate took off, and finished 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.61.

“He had me right where he wanted me,” Smith said, talking about when Arrogate and California Chrome were jostling early in the race. “But Chrome just didn’t fire his race today at all. Believe me, that’s not the California Chrome I know. He would have been on top of me.”

Arrogate returned $3.80 for the win — adding $7 million to his career earnings in the process. Shaman Ghost was second and picked up $1.75 million, and Neolithic was third which got his connections $1 million in purse money.

California Chrome finished a stunning ninth, and will begin a stud career in Kentucky in the coming days. The 2014 and 2016 Horse of the Year would have been the first thoroughbred in history to earn over $20 million had he prevailed.

It was the first time California Chrome was lower than third in his last 13 starts, and he never was worse than sixth in any of his previous 26 starts.

“He didn’t look real comfortable,” California Chrome trainer Art Sherman said. “He didn’t break as sharp as he usually does and then he got hung out so wide. But down the backside he had no excuse. ... He looked like he was listless. I don’t know why. This is the first bad race he’s ever run for me.”

Arrogate, meanwhile, keeps getting better.

Smith let off the gas as Arrogate neared the finish, knowing it was won. “What a superior horse he is,” Smith said.

It was a day unlike any other at Gulfstream — and in racing, for that matter.

The track is ordinarily wide open and with free admission, but patrons Saturday had to go through tight security and pay at least $100 per ticket just to get inside. Celebrities walked the red carpet, expensive cars were lined up in the valet parking areas and some fans stood for hours around temporary fences just to get a look at horses in the walking ring.

It was an event, like organisers hoped. And it worked out perfectly for the Pegasus braintrust. Not only did racing’s first $12 million race draw the two horses widely considered the best currently in the game, it looked into some extra intrigue when Arrogate drew the No. 1 inside post and California Chrome drew the No. 12 outside position — ones that left both superhorses susceptible to an upset.

Turns out, neither post was a problem. Both stars got to the front with relative ease, but Chrome started losing ground just as the leaders began making their way into the turn toward the stretch.

By the end, he was merely galloping. “I feel bad about California Chrome,” Baffert said. “He just didn’t bring his race today.”

More from Horse Racing

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing
cricket world cupfifa world cup

Also In Horse Racing

Le Bernardin can fuel Al Raihe’s big-race dreams

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis