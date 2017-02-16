Another exciting Meydan crown for Channon

Dubai: Opal Tiara, a filly that her trainer Mick Channon said ‘cost nothing’ to breed, has fuelled his ambitions to win a major race after romping to victory in the Group 2 $200,000 Balanchine Stakes sponsored by K Citizen, at Meydan Racecourse yesterday.

Bred by Channon, Opal Tiara has earned the right to aim for the $6million purse of the Group 1 Dubai Turf, the joint second richest turf race in the world on March 25, Dubai World Cup day.

Ridden with supreme confidence by Oisin Murphy, who rocketed to prominence in his first season in 2013, Channon’s filly displayed plenty of courage and ability to see off French raider Via Firenze in a thrilling finish to the 1,800 metre contest, one of three Group races on a glittering Dubai World Cup card sponsored by Gulf News.

Via Firenze loomed as a big threat inside the final furlong under the strong urgings of Maxime Guyon, but Murphy and Opal Tiara had the resolve and fortitude to hang on and win by a neck.

Channon, the leading all-timer goal scorer for English Premier League outfit Southampton, was effusive in his praise for the filly’s work rider Leslie White, who he credited for the victory.

“Obviously its great to come over here and to run for a big prize like this,” he said. “We’re lucky enough that we have a filly that wants decent fast ground and everything’s worked out all right

“Leslie White, who’s been here training her, deserves all the credit really, She’s done a great job.”

Channon indicated that the Dubai Turf was the obvious choice for Opal Tiara and said: “If she comes out of this race well we’ll definitely consider giving it a go.

“It’s the obvious choice if Leslie consider it as well, since she’s the one looking after her here.

“We’ve got a bit of improvement in her, so yes, these are exciting times.”

Meanwhile, talking about Southampton’s chances of beating Manchester United in Sunday’s EFL Cup (former League Cup) at Wembley, England, Channon said: We beat them in ‘76 so I don’t see why we can’t beat them again.

“We’ve got a nice tidy team who have the stuff to deliver, so it should be interesting.”