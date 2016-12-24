Al Mozroui wins Al Hosn Endurance ride
Abu Dhabi: Top UAE endurance rider Saif Ahmad Al Mozroui added another victory to his belt when he steered Preume De Paute to victory in the Al Hosn Endurance Cup FEI CEI 120 Km Ride held at the Emirates International Endurance Village, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.
Saif and Ghanim Al Marri on Salam Banquetol crossed the line together with just one second separating the two in the 120-km event run in four stages.
Saif and his 13-year-old mare Preume De Paute, trained by Ismail Mohammad at the Green Endurance Stable, completed the 120-km distance in 4 hrs 34mins 19secs at an average speed of 26.24kmph.
Another UAE rider, Rashid Mohammad Al Baloushi finished third on Dahour.
Adnan Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the HH Shaikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival, Chairperson of the Int’l Federation of Horse Racing Academies (IFHRA) and Chairperson of Ladies & Apprentice Racing Committees in the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing Authorities (IFAHR) along with other sponsors’ representatives gave away the trophies and prizes to the winners.
Results (Top 5): 1. Saif Ahmad Al Mozroui — UAE - (Preume De Paute) 04 hrs 34mins 19secs, 2. Abdulla Ghanim Al Marri-UAE- (Salam Banquetol) 04:34:20, 3. Rashid Mohammad Al Baloushi (Dahour) 04:36:32, 4. Maria Cecilia Sebben Perez — URU- (Lobita) 04:37:27, 5. Mohammad Juma Al Muhairi — UAE- (Forrest NZL) 04:42:10.