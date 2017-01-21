Al Duhaimi stars at Sharjah Ruler Cup Show Jumping

A purse of Dh725,000 is on offer at the three-day event.

Sharjah: Some of the world’s best show-jumpers were in action at the H.H. Sharjah Ruler Cup International Show Jumping Championship, a three-day event which carried a prize purse of Dh725,000 and the opportunity to claim a place on the world stage.

The “Three-Star section” which is held under the directives of His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and under the patronage of Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has attracted an estimated 330 horses from 32 Arab and Foreign countries to compete at the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club.

Classes covered a range of ages from the Children’s Nationals (starting at 90cm) held in the grass arena to the one of the main attractions, the Sharjah Ruler Cup — Presented by Longines, a World Cup Qualifier, the CSI3* Longines Grand Prix and the CSI3* Shadwell Final at the Indoor Arena.

Saudi Arabia’s Ramzy Hamad Al Duhaimi, a bronze medallist at the 2012 Summer Olympics in the UK, produced an exquisite display to win the Longines GP Qualifier. Riding Hyme D’O he completed the course in a 57.77 seconds.

In the previous two days, Al Duhaimi and placed in the top four positions on seven different occasions; including two qualifying wins. His technique was flawless and he never missed a beat.

He was scheduled to ride High Quality in the CSI3*-W H.H Sharjah Ruler Cup, a World Equestrian Games (WEG) qualifier on the final day of action.

Moftah Al Dhaheri flew the flag for the UAE when he won the Sharjah Islamic Bank Accumulator aboard Al Yamamah. Al Dhaheri was timed at 50.60secs for the round.

Syrian rider Baraa Jabouleh looked a picture of confidence aboard Orphee De’L’illon in winning the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce Accumulator in a time of 49.93

There was something for everyone to watch and support. There were also family-friendly facilities on site including a bouncy castle and climbing frames, which enabled the adults to relax, sit back and watch the day’s action unfold. The highlight of the event to-date was undoubtedly the Shourrooq Cup — Puissance held on Friday evening. The indoor arena was filled with an electric atmosphere before the commencement of the action.

Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club (SERC), surpassed themselves this year by adding a dazzling display of laser lights and dramatic music to set the stage for the competing riders.

The wall was initially set at a daunting 1.70m; a fearsome challenge for even the most accomplished of riders.

A total of five riders competed in this unique event and the first rider knocked out was Denmark’s Tina Lund who couldn’t clear the 1.70m height. She was shortly followed by Ahmad Hamcho who had two refusals at 1.80m.

The wall was then increased to 1.95m and this awesome height claimed Sheikh Ali Al Qassimi riding Carpe Diem A. It was a first for both horse and rider and he must be congratulated for such a valiant display. Mi-chael Pender and Clement Boulanger also cleared 1.95m and the decision was then made to take the wall up to 2.17m — a serious upping of the ante.

The only horse to clear that dazzling height was the infamous Acorad; last year’s winner of the Sharjah Rulers Cup- Puissance and two-time winner of the Royal Dublin Horse Show- Puissance.

Michael Pender who rode Acorad was seriously impressive and deserves immense respect for his stunning victory in the Puissance and also for claiming various other wins over the weekend.

The event was held in collaboration with the Emirates Equestrian Fede r a t ion and the supervision of International Equestrian Federation and sponsored by Longines. It is also supported by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Investment & Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Islamic Bank, Sharjah Equine Hospital, Sharjah Sports Channel, Sharjah Sports Council, Al Shiraa Stables, Al Marwan Group, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shadwell Farm and FPH Stables.

Competitors are from the Republic of Algeria, Bahrain, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, Colombia, Portarigo, Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Comoros, Spain, Syria, United States, Libya, Kuwait, Bolivia, Canada, United Kingdom, Iran, Lebanon, Italy, Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia and the UAE.