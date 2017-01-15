Mobile
Abdullah Al Merri settles for fourth spot

Adeline makes learning experience count on Pasha du Gue

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
Adelin Hecart of France in action en route to her victory on Pasha du Gue in the Showjumping Grand Prix.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: For Adeline Hecart of France, the trip to the UAE capital for the CSI 4-star Showjumping Grand Prix in the Al Shira’aa International Horse Show at Al Forsan International Sports Resort was supposed to be a huge learning curve to improve her reputation as a rider.

Finally, she not only surprised herself but stunned the entire strong field of top class riders by clinching the title, riding Pasha du Gue to victory.

“This is the first time I have come to this part of the world. My father told me a lot about this place and so I came here. I wanted to see the place and gain some experience but to go on a win is very special,” said an elated Adeline, who put up a clinical display on her 14-year-old Selle Français-gelding to complete the obstacle course in a track record of 52.60 seconds.

Finishing second was Abdulraham Khaled Almobty and the 10-year-old Holsteiner mare, Zypern 4, clocking 54.31 seconds. The third place was bagged by Khalid Hilal Al Khatri and the 12-year-old Awa BDF with a clear round of 56.96 seconds.

“The conditions also suited us as the course was easy to ride. The second round was difficult as there was so much clearance but the horse was just too good tonight. This is clearly my best performance so far as I have never won a 4-star event before,” said Adeline, who father breeds showjumping horses back home and has also represented the French national team and won bronze in the 2015 Global Champion Tour in Shanghai.

Despite the victory allowing a direct qualifying for Adeline in the World Equestrian Games (WEG) to be held in Tryon, North Carolina, in the United States, she is unsure of her participation.

“I have never participated in the WEG. I would like to do it some day but not at the moment. I think it is too early. There are many better riders than me for the moment in France. It will be up to the national team trainer to see whom they want,” revealed Adeline, who will be now heading to Sharjah for a tournament next week.

Meanwhile, UAE’s Abdullah Al Merri on Sama Dubai had to settle for the fourth spot. Al Merri was very much in the driver’s seat in the final round but he faltered at the last hurdle despite clocking a fast time of 50.04 seconds.

“Yes, we missed on an opportunity tonight but I’m quite satisfied with the result and the performance of my mare. We have a few more big events in Dubai and the President’s Cup in Al Ain, and aim to win some of those prizes,” said Al Merri, who with this showing has cemented his place for the WEG.

