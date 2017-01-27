Mobile
Woods unfazed by wayward return at Farmers Open

No need to panic so early in the season, Day says

Image Credit: AP
Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego on Thursday.
Gulf News
 

La Jolla, United States: Tiger Woods insisted he could take positives from a frustrating return at the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday after carding the worst season-opening round of his career.

The former world No. 1, who is battling back from a more than one-year injury layoff, struggled to get to grips with Torrey Pines’ challenging South Course before posting a four-over-par 76.

It was the highest season-opening round Woods has ever recorded, with his previous worst a 73 in 2015 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

But the 41-year-old took encouragement from a battling display in his first full-field event since 2015, which saw him move to one under after 11 before a slew of bogeys on the back nine torpedoed his momentum.

“I fought my tail off out there, I fought hard,” Woods said. “It was nice to put together a round when I wasn’t hitting it that great early.

“I was putting together the round. I was one under through 11 and I was in a good spot to really shoot a good round today and didn’t really have my best stuff early.

“That’s one of the positives I’m going to take out of it.”

Woods is hopeful he can make inroads on Friday, when he plays a North Course that could offer easier scoring conditions.

“We’re going to go over on some better greens tomorrow, some better conditions, and hopefully not only myself but the rest of the guys can put up some good numbers.”

Woods had opened with a bogey on the first after missing the green with his second shot. He chipped his third to nine feet but missed the subsequent putt to save par to move to one over.

It was emblematic of a scratchy front nine for Woods, who was soon in trouble on the par-four second when his approach found the bunker protecting the green.

He did well to get up and down in two though, draining an eight-foot putt to save par and avoid consecutive bogeys.

He parred the next three holes without managing to carve out any promising birdie chances, and was again frustrated on the sixth when a 16-foot birdie putt rolled just wide of the hole.

Three more pars closed out the front nine, with Woods sending a 19-foot putt just wide to leave him one over at the turn.

“I just kept compounding problems and mistakes out there,” said Woods, who nonetheless was pleased with some of his ball striking.

“I felt very comfortable, my feel was good. I hit some good ones out there.”

Playing partner Jason Day, the world number one, meanwhile called on fans to be patient with Woods as he returns to golf.

“Having 17 months off is a very, very, long time,” Day said. “We can’t just break down everything he did today because it’s been 17 months.

“Let him go a year and go from there. That’s the same with us. We can’t panic too much at the start of the year.”

 

Leading scores

(USA unless noted)

65 — Justin Rose (ENG)

66 — Adam Hadwin (CAN)

67 — Gary Woodland, Brad Fritsch (CAN), Charles Howell, Beau Hossler, Trey Mullinax

68 — Jonas Blixt (SWE), Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker, Graham DeLaet (CAN), Kim Whee (KOR), Patrick Rodgers, Robert Streb, Pat Perez, Brian Stuard, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm

69 — Marc Leishman (AUS), Kevin Streelman, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Nick Taylor (CAN), Paul Casey (ENG), Will MacKenzie, Keegan Bradley, Cameron Percy (AUS), Bud Cauley, Ben Crane, Billy Hurley, Ollie Schniederjans

Selected:

76 — Tiger Woods

