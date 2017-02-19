UAE ladies golf team primed for GCC title defence

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE ladies golf team primed for GCC title defence

Al Heloo, coming off a win at the 2017 UAE President’s Cup, and Al Suwaidi, who was on the winning team at the Gary Player Invitational, will partner Al Marzouqi

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
From Left to Right: Hamda Al Suwaidi, Reema Al Heloo, and Tara Al Marzooqi
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE ladies golf team will be looking to defend their title at the GCC Golf Championships at the Royal Golf Club in Riffa, Bahrain, from February 20-23. Representing the UAE ladies team will be Hamda Al Suwaidi, Reema Al Heloo and Tara Al Marzouqi.

All three have worked hard to prepare for this three-day (54-hole) championship over the past four months.

Al Heloo is coming off a win at the 2017 UAE President’s Cup and Al Suwaidi was on the winning team at the Gary Player Invitational in Abu Dhabi.

UAE national team coach David Condon said: “You can feel that the ladies team is excited leading up to this championship.

“Trying to defend their GCC Gold Medal performance from last year means a lot to them and the Emirates Golf Federation [EGF].

“It will be a fun week, as Reema Al Heloo will also be attempting to defend the individual title.

“The team has been training well and is fully prepared for their title defence.”

As for the UAE men’s team, 17-year-old Mohammad Adel Al Hajeri will be making his debut.

Al Hajeri has risen through the UAE national team development programme to secure his spot in the seniors team.

Playing alongside Al Hajeri will be Khalid Yousuf, Rashid Hamoud and Ahmad Skaikh.

“We are very happy with our selection of the men’s team for this championship,” said EGF secretary general Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi.

“We have a good mixture or young talent and experienced players. This might be the strongest team that we have had for a few years and we are expecting to see some good scores. Having Al Hajeri playing in his first Senior Championship shows that the EGF and the UAE national team development programme is capable of producing young talented golfers.”

More from Golf

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolf

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Golf

New number one Johnson keeps things simple

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused