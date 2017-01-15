Thomas on threshold of taking Sony Open crown

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Thomas on threshold of taking Sony Open crown

Zach Johnson seven strokes adrift in second position

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: Justin Thomas is doing just about everything right at the Sony Open as he fired a bogey-free five-under 65 in the third round on Saturday to extend his lead to seven strokes.

A day after setting the USPGA Tour’s 36-hole scoring record, Justin Thomas continued to roll at the Waialae Country Club course in Honolulu.

Thomas reached 22 under 188 to equal the lowest 54-hole total in PGA history.

“I felt like I managed my day really well to shoot five under,” Thomas said. “I was really happy to be bogey free. That was a big goal of mine.

“I had a couple of saves, I was putting the ball in position off the tee.”

Combine his first bogey-free round of the tournament with a rare 59 on Thursday and a 64 on Friday and it adds up to a seemingly insurmountable seven-shot lead over fellow American Zach Johnson.

No player in history of PGA Tour ever lost a seven-shot lead on the final day.

Johnson shot a third-round 66 to claim second place at 195.

Hudson Swafford and England’s Justin Rose each posted a 66 to tie for third place at 196 with Gary Woodland, had a 68.

Kevin Kisner completed the second-best round of the tournament, a 60, to jump from 13th to a tie for sixth at 197. Kisner is tied with Jamie Lovemark (65) and Scotland’s Russell Knox (66).

“When guys get on those steaks and you have talent like that and confidence, it is impressive,” Johnson said of Thomas.

Thomas is off to one of the most impressive starts in PGA Tour history. A victory on Sunday would give him three wins in his last four starts and make him the first golfer since Ernie Els in 2003 to win the Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open back-to-back.

“I have to get a good night’s rest and come out here and do it again,” Thomas said.

On Saturday, Thomas started with eight consecutive pars in the third round, made two birdies in a row around the turn, then closed with three birdies on the final three holes.

Kisner’s bogey-free round features five birdies on the back nine, which he played first, then five more on the front nine.

Kisner’s final putt from nine feet rolled just past the hole on the left side.

“I thought about it (59) on six and missed the putt,” Kisner said. “I thought about it on eight said ‘Here we go.’

“I thought it was going dead middle but it didn’t break.”

Jordan Spieth is at 198 after a 66, but despite being alone in ninth he is 10 shots adrift of Thomas.

 

Leading scores

Leading third-round scores

(USA unless noted)

188 — Justin Thomas 59-64-65

195 — Zach Johnson 69-61-65

196 — Justin Rose (ENG) 66-64-66, Gary Woodland 64-64-68, Hudson Swafford 62-68-66

197 — Jamie Lovemark 64-68-65, Russell Knox (SCO) 64-67-66, Kevin Kisner 70-67-60

198 — Jordan Spieth 65-67-66

199 — Ollie Schniederjans 66-67-66, Brian Harman 66-67-66, Hideto Tanihara (JPN) 67-65-67, Russell Henley 64-67-68, Tony Finau 64-67-68, Charles Howell 65-66-68

More from Golf

tags from this story

PGA Tour
follow this tag on MGNPGA Tour
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Justin Rose
follow this tag on MGNJustin Rose

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolf

tags

PGA Tour
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Justin Rose
follow this tag on MGN
 

Leading scores

Read More

Also In Golf

McIlroy’s participation in Abu Dhabi in doubt

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir