Sulaiman and Larsen set for Sharjah Senior Masters

Finish first and second in qualifier to win berth in March 16-18 event

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Local golfers Ramli Sulaiman and Rene Larsen will play in the European Senior Tour’s Sharjah Senior Golf Masters from March 16-18 at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club after winning a qualifier for the event at the same venue on Sunday.

Sulaiman was the overall winner after carding a 76 and Larsen finished second with 78 separated from John Mills via a play-off.

Sulaiman said: “As a member of Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club I am very excited to have the first Tour event here in Sharjah. To be able to have this opportunity to play in the qualifier is a wonderful thing. Golf is constantly growing in this region and the Sharjah golf course has the quality to host professional players from Europe.”

Those wishing to volunteer for the Sharjah Senior Golf Masters can visit: surveymonkey.com/r/SharjahSGMvolunteers.

There are also opportunities for amateur and professionals to qualify to play in the event or via one of two pro-ams taking place. For more information visit: www.st.golf/Sharjah

