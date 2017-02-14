Sharjah duo, Varagkis close in on Masters berth

Sharjah: Mukti Rai, Namir Al Naimi of Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club and Tim Varagkis of Yas Links Abu Dhabi prevailed in the qualifying round on Sunday at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club to earn spots in the inaugural Sharjah Senior Golf Masters Pro-Am, presented by Shurooq.

Varagkis scored an impressive 39 points to top the event, Naimi carded 33 in second while Rai was two points behind on 31 to earn the final Pro-Am spot.

The Sharjah Senior Golf Masters, presented by Shurooq, to be played on March 16-18 will see some of the game’s most enduring stars competing in what will be the first Tour event ever to be hosted in Sharjah and the first European Senior Tour event in the region since 2006.

Varagkis was impressed with the course and is thrilled to compete in the Pro-Am alongside the elite of the European Senior Tour: “It’s my first time playing on this course,” said the Yas Links member. “It was in a fantastic condition and it is in great shape to host next month’s event. The rain made it a bit tricky for us but overall I definitely enjoyed the experience.

“I can’t believe I now have the chance to play with the professionals. It is always fun seeing how an amateur golfer compares to a professional.”

Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club Captain Vivian Verma praised the course and said he was proud to have such a spectacular event taking place at his club. “It has been an excellent qualfying tournament and we are so happy that this European Senior Tour tournament is coming to Sharjah.

“The Sharjah track has been maintained brilliantly throughout the year and is in pristine condition. Many other club captains have come here and said that the course is great and have enjoyed playing it. The club will continue to grow and this will help golf become even more popular in this emirate.”