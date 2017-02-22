Mobile
Scotland becomes Golf Citizen ambassador

Mena Tour record winner will attend promotional events and hold clinics

Gulf News
 

Dubai: England’s Zane Scotland has been named a global brand ambassador of Golf Citizen, the online tee time booking service.

The 34-year-old holds the record for most wins on the Mena Golf Tour with 10 and won the Order of Merit in 2013.

Scotland was once dubbed the next Tiger Woods when he won a nationwide competition to find the next Tiger, aged 14, and enjoyed a highly successful amateur career in addition to becoming the youngest English player to ever qualify for The Open in 1999, aged 16.

He turned professional in 2003 but a car crash undermined what appeared to be a flourishing career.

A move to resurrect his career through the Mena Tour has paid off with an incredible run of success since winning the inaugural tour event in 2011.

As part of his commitment, Scotland will attend promotional events and conduct clinics to entice new talent to the sport, while encouraging them to use the portal that recently introduced an easy-to-use iPhone app.

Golf Citizen makes it easier to book tee times across range of courses in the UAE, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos.

“I am really excited to be part of the Golf Citizen team,” said Scotland. “What Golf Citizen is doing to market Dubai as a golf destination is just remarkable.

“I am sure with a seamless booking process and attractive packages on offer to play golf on major courses on its network, Golf Citizen will have a positive influence on inspiring play at the recreational level while sending out a message that it’s important to be active and be outdoors.”

Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, chairman of the Mena Tour and founder of Golf Citizen, said: “Zane is a fine player whose experience and popularity will prove to be a valuable asset as we work to heighten exposure of our tee-time booking portal.

“His constant quest for high performance and commitment to his career have made him a great fit for Golf Citizen and we look forward to enjoying this partnership for years to come.

“Zane is joining our team at a time when we plan to further expand Golf Citizen’s network globally, incorporating some more clubs in Malaysia, China and Singapore,” he added.

