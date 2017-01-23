Rugby World Cup-winning legends Tindall, Campese join Celebrity team at 2017 Abu Dhabi Invitational

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rugby World Cup-winning legends Tindall, Campese join Celebrity team at 2017 Abu Dhabi Invitational

Pair among a clutch of stellar sportsmen due at Yas Links this weekend

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Mike Tindall, a 2003 Rugby Union World Cup winner, and David Campese, winner in 1991, have joined Peter Schmeichel’s team of Celebrity All-Stars for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Invitational.

Tindall, 38, had an illustrious career and was a stalwart in the England rugby team for over a decade. Winning 75 caps and starting every game during England’s victorious World Cup campaign in 2003, he is a true great of the modern game.

Campese, 54, is widely regarded as one of the greatest wingers the game has ever seen. ‘Campo’ bewitched defences and infuriated opponents the world over during a career that took in 101 international caps and 64 tries for Australia.

Joining them in Abu Dhabi will be Schalk Brits, one of the best players to come out of South Africa in recent years. Having represented South Africa at the 2015 World Cup when they finished third, Brits has also won the English Premiership and European Cup with English club Saracens.

The rugby trio will play alongside a number of legends from the world of sport — including Ruud Gullit, Dwight Yorke, James Anderson and Brian Lara — Schmeichel’s Celebrity team, against the 2014 Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley’s team of professional golfers.

With other big-name competitors from the worlds of golf, sport and entertainment including pop legend Ronan Keating, the event looks set to be an incredible occasion, organisers said on Monday.

This year’s event will comprise an Amateur Championship on Saturday, January 28 with invited sponsor and stakeholder guests, before the main Invitational on Sunday 29 January. Both days are open to the public.

The format for the Sunday Invitational will see 20 professionals and 20 celebrities paired with a VIP guest as the teams compete against each other in a Ryder Cup Fourball format.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), said: “We are thrilled to have two rugby greats of all time joining us at Yas Links for the Abu Dhabi Invitational this year.

“It is wonderful to be able to welcome new names to play at the Abu Dhabi Invitational. This year’s tournament promises to be a wonderful occasion at Yas Links, the best links course in the region and one of the best golf venues in the world.”

Howie Roberts, General Manager of Yas Links, is also eagerly anticipating the array of sporting superstars who’ll play in the event this year. “We are honoured to have Mike Tindall and David Campese here as we host the Abu Dhabi Invitational for a fifth time,” he said.

 

Fact Box

Celebrity All-Stars Team

James Anderson, Liam Brady, Schalk Brits, David Campese, Ronald de Boer, Roberto Di Matteo, Ruud Gullit, Jacques Kallis, Ronan Keating, Brian Lara, Pablo Mac Donough, Sir Matthew Pinsent, Hasan Salihamidzic, Peter Schmeichel (capt), Roland Schoeman, Sandrine Testud, Mike Tindall, Ian Walker, Dwight Yorke.

More from Golf

tags from this story

James Anderson
follow this tag on MGNJames Anderson
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolf

tags

James Anderson
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Golf

Sharjah hosts first European Senior Tour event

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs