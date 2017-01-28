Mobile
Rose holds lead at Torrey Pines

Former world No. 1 Woods happy with his performance despite missing the cut

Image Credit: AFP
Justin Rose plays his shot from the fifth tee in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South in San Diego in California. The Brit has a one-shot lead.
Gulf News
 

La Jolla, United States: Tiger Woods’ long-awaited PGA Tour comeback came to an abrupt end at the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday as the former world No. 1 tumbled out of the tournament after missing the cut.

Woods started the day at Torrey Pines Golf Course needing a low second round score to extend his participation into the weekend after a wayward four-over-par first round on Thursday.

But despite perfect conditions on Torrey Pines’ more forgiving North Course, Woods again struggled to generate any momentum, carding a level-par 72 which left him four-over after 36 holes.

With the cut coming at level par, Woods was left contemplating an early exit at his first full-field PGA Tour event since August 2015.

“It’s frustrating, not being able to have a chance to win the tournament,” Woods told reporters. “I didn’t make the cut.”

Woods — who now heads to the UAE for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic next week, took comfort from signs of improvement on Friday after his erratic opening round the previous day.

“Overall today was a lot better than yesterday. I hit it better, I putted well again,” Woods said.

“I hit a lot of beautiful putts that didn’t go in. But I hit it a lot better today which was nice,” Woods said, adding that he will only get sharper after playing more tournaments.

“Playing tournament golf is a bit different to playing with your buddies in a cart. I need to get more rounds under my belt and more playing time and that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.

 

Day, Johnson, Fowler exit

Woods, who played in the unofficial Hero World Challenge invitational last month, is stepping up his comeback with a demanding series of tournaments as he targets April’s Masters at Augusta.

But the 41-year-old could only reflect on a frustrating outing at Torrey Pines, the picturesque coastal course nestling against the Pacific Ocean just outside San Diego where he has won no fewer than eight times.

Woods was not the only high-profile casualty on Friday, with world No. 1 Jason Day and world No. 3 Dustin Johnson also missing the cut.

Rickie Fowler also missed out after finishing three over following a second round 75.

At the other end of the leaderboard, England’s Justin Rose will take a one-shot lead into the weekend after carding a one-under-par 71 on the South Course, a day after his seven-under-par opening round.

The 2016 Olympic champion sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the last — his third of a round which included two bogeys — to move clear of the field at eight under.

“I’m happy with that, to be honest with you,” said a satisfied Rose, who believes the weekend will be wide open. “It’s a very bunched field. I think even par cut is incredibly low.

“Everyone who’s made the cut is within eight, so it will be a lot of guys chasing. But it’s a golf course you’ve got to stay patient on.

“You’ve just got to hit good golf shots. You can’t really fake it around here so it’s just about continuing to play well.”

Lurking just behind Rose is in-form Canadian Adam Hadwin, who shot a 71 to follow up his six-under-par 66 on Thursday, and defending champion Brandt Snedeker, who shot a three-under-par 69.

Hadwin, who lit up last week’s CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta with a brilliant 59 before just being pipped for victory in the final round, said he hoped he could apply lessons from that agonising near-miss two this weekend.

“I played really well last week as well and I was in contention and gave myself a chance to win that golf tournament. This is probably the best golf I’ve been playing in my career and it’s just a matter of staying patient,” Hadwin said.

“Just go out and hit some fairways, give yourself some looks and you’ll have a chance.”

 

Scores

Leading second-round scores on Friday in the USPGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines (USA unless noted):

136 — Justin Rose (ENG) 65-71

137 — Adam Hadwin (CAN) 66-71, Brandt Snedeker 68-69

138 — Ollie Schniederjans 69-69, Keegan Bradley 69-69

139 — Robert Streb 68-71, Brian Harman 68-71, Zac Blair 70-69, Kevin Streelman 69-70, Pan Cheng Tsung (TPE) 70-69

140 — Patrick Rodgers 68-72, John Senden (AUS) 70-70, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 70-70, Ryan Brehm 68-72, Tyrone Van Aswegen (RSA) 72-68, Jonas Blixt (SWE) 68-72, Roberto Castro 70-70, Harris English 71-69, Stewart Cink 68-72, Jonathan Randolph 73-67

141 — Lucas Glover 71-70, Charles Howell 67-74, Hunter Mahan 71-70, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 71-70, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 72-69, Tony Finau 73-68, Trey Mullinax 67-74, Francesco Molinari (ITA) 71-70, Marc Leishman (AUS) 69-72, Cameron Tringale 69-72, Jon Rahm (ESP) 72-69, Graham DeLaet (CAN) 68-73, Cameron Percy (AUS) 69-72, J.J. Spaun 72-69

Scores

