Que bounces back to tie first at Myanmar Open

Filipino notches up seven birdies after bogey in first

Gulf News
 

Yangon: The Philippines’ Angelo Que bounced back from an opening bogey to tie for first with Japan’s Azuma Yano at the end of the first day of the Myanmar Open on Thursday.

The three times Asian tour winner, who finished joint 11th in Singapore last week after a string of last round bogeys, notched seven birdies to end the day on a six-under-par 65 at the Pun Hlaing Golf Club in Yangon.

He shared the clubhouse lead with three-time Japan champion Yano, who hit four straight birdies in his bid to better his runner-up result from last year.

“It was the first hole (bogey) and first hole jitters maybe,” said Que, who is renowned on the tour circuit for his bright coloured attire. “I told myself it was the first hole and there are so many holes left, so be patient. That’s what happened and I made the birdies.” Korean star K.T. Kim ended the day trailing the leaders by one shot on 66, alongside countryman Hwang Jung-gon and Makoto Inoue of Japan.

Last year’s winner, Shaun Norris, ended the day four-over-par on 75. Golfers from 30 different nations are competing at the four-day Leopalace21 Open for a share of the $750,000 purse in Myanmar’s richest tournament.

First time

Since emerging from decades of isolating military rule, Myanmar has witnessed a nascent golfing scene both for amateurs and professionals.

This year is the first time it is being played at the Pun Hlaing Golf Club after moving from last year’s venue at the Royal Mingalardon Golf and Country Club.

