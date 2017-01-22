Prayad prevails after Scott’s watery woe

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Prayad prevails after Scott’s watery woe

Canadian Hadwin sizzles at La Quinta

Image Credit: AP
Prayad Marksaeng is all smiles as he lifts the trophy after winning the SMBC Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club.
Gulf News
 

Singapore, La Quints: Veteran Thai golfer Prayad Marksaeng won the Singapore Open by a single stroke on Sunday after the tournament favourite Adam Scott blew his chances of a fourth title by hitting two balls into the water.

Prayad shot a final round of four-under-par 67 to finish at nine-under 275 and capture his 20th title since turning professional in 1991, earning himself a place in this year’s British Open.

“I feel like I have done my country proud,” Prayad said. “I am thrilled to earn a spot in The Open too. I hope I can make my country proud again by securing a good result at Royal Birkdale.”

Four players — Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand, Juvic Pagunsan of the Philippines, Jbe Kruger of South Africa and the defending champion, South Korea’s Song Young-Han — finished tied for second after a thrilling final day where six players had a share of the lead.

Phachara, Kruger and Song also secured berths in the British Open but Pagunsan missed out because only four places in total were available and he has the lowest ranking of the runners-up. Kruger leapfrogged him for the last spot when he eagled the final hole.

Scott, chasing his fourth victory at the Sentosa Golf Club, led by a stroke heading into the final round but the Australian squandered his chances with a final round of 74 to finish tied for ninth at six-under.

The 2013 US Masters champion still had a share of the lead after six holes but saw his chances of winning sink when he chipped into the water on the seventh hole then hooked his drive into the South China Sea on the 15th.

“I’m pretty disappointed. I didn’t play very well this weekend — just didn’t hit it close enough to the hole to give myself any real chances,” Scott said.

“There were a couple of bad swings — one bad swing on the 15th, obviously, a bit of a thinned chip on the seventh that was costly. The rest was just ... average.”

Prayad, whose first golf club was made from bamboo and scrap metal, joined the Japan Senior Tour last year when he turned 50 and won four times but was not among the favourites to win the Singapore Open, which featured Scott, Ernie Els and Sergio Garcia.

After a slow start, he went into the final round four shots behind Scott in a tie for 12th but got off to a flyer with three birdies on the front nine.

Meanwhile, Canadian Adam Hadwin provided the fireworks with a sizzling 59 to vault one stroke clear after Saturday’s third round of the $5.8 million CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California.

On a day when overnight leader Hudson Swafford made a mess of his last three holes, Hadwin took advantage of near-perfect greens at La Quinta Country Club, one of three venues hosting the pro-am event formerly called the Bob Hope Classic, as he became the eighth player to break 60 on the PGA Tour.

The 29-year-old from Saskatchewan rode a red-hot putter as he birdied seven of his first nine holes and six more after the turn to post a 17-under total of 199.

 

Leading scores

Singapore Open (Par-71)

275 — Prayad Marksaeng (THA) 71-69-68-67

276 — Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) 66-72-67-71, Juvic Pagunsan (PHI) 71-66-69-70, Jbe Kruger (RSA) 68-69-70-69, Song Young-Han (KOR) 68-69-70-69

277 — Park Sang-Hyun (KOR) 69-71-67-70, Rikuya Hoshino (JPN) 71-70-69-67, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 65-72-69-71

278 — Adam Scott (AUS) 68-67-69-74, Hideto Tanihara (JPN) 65-72-69-72

279 — Yuki Inamori (JPN) 67-74-67-71, Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (THA) 70-69-66-74, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 71-68-71-69, Kang Kyung-Nam (KOR) 65-73-71-70, Shubhankar Sharma (IND) 69-68-72-70, Angelo Que (PHI) 67-69-69-74, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 66-71-71-71.

 

PGA Career Builder Challenge

199 — Adam Hadwin (CAN) 71-69-59

200 — Dominic Bozzelli 64-67-69

201 — Hudson Swafford 65-65-71, Brian Harman 67-65-69, Bud Cauley 69-67-65, Chad Campbell 66-69-66

202 — Brendan Steele 68-64-70, Chris Kirk 69-66-68

203 — Robert Garrigus 68-69-66

More from Golf

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Adam Scott
follow this tag on MGNAdam Scott
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Sergio Garcia
follow this tag on MGNSergio Garcia
PGA Tour
follow this tag on MGNPGA Tour

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolf

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Adam Scott
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Sergio Garcia
follow this tag on MGN
PGA Tour
follow this tag on MGN
 

Leading scores

Read More

Also In Golf

McIlroy out of Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs