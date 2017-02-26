Mobile
Penguins topple Flyers in outdoor game

Snow continues to fall in most of the contest

Gulf News
 

Pittsburgh: Sidney Crosby scored his league leading 34th goal and Matt Cullen tallied the winner as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on a snowy night at Heinz Field on Saturday.

Cullen, who was playing in his first outdoor NHL game at age 40, got two whacks at a wraparound and gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead at 1:50 of third period in front of a crowd of 67,300.

After a 24-degree Celsius (76F) day Friday, the game-time temperature was two degrees, and snow fell through most of the contest, although mainly in the form of flurries.

Crosby scored the only goal of the first. Pittsburgh’s Nick Bonino and Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek traded goals in the second before Cullen got his stick on the puck in the third.

Shayne Gostisbehere’s power-play goal pulled the Flyers to within 3-2 at 6:48 of the third, but Chad Ruhwedel scored off of a faceoff at 14:06 of the third to restore Pittsburgh’s two-goal lead.

Pittsburgh improved to 38-14-8 on the season and earned a point in 15 of its past 18 games. They have won five of the past six games against the Flyers.

