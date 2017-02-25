Palmer, Bryan share halfway lead at PGA National

Miami: With things looking up on the home front, where his wife is rebounding from cancer, Ryan Palmer is eyeing a reversal of fortunes at PGA National as well. The 40-year-old US PGA Tour veteran produced seven birdies in a five-under par 65 on Friday to seize a share of the halfway lead at the Honda Classic alongside rookie Wesley Bryan. Overnight co-leader Bryan burst out of the blocks with birdies at his first three holes en route to a three-under par 67. The leaders were at nine-under par 131, one stroke in front of American Rickie Fowler, who carded his second straight 66.