New number one Johnson keeps things simple

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New number one Johnson keeps things simple

Day, the man Johnson has replaced at the top, says American can cope with the pressure

Image Credit: AFP
Dustin Johnson and his son Tatum pose with the trophy after the golfer’s victory in the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Gulf News
 

Pacific Palisades: Dustin Johnson made the complicated world golf ranking calculations simple on Sunday, vaulting to number one with a convincing victory in the Genesis Open.

“I don’t really understand it,” he said of the math involved in determining the game’s top player “but I can read the ‘one-two-three’. I guess that’s all that matters.”

All week at Riviera Country Club, Johnson shied away from talk of ending Jason Day’s 47-week run atop the rankings — a possibility that also depended on where Day finished.

“I was coming in here to put myself in a position to win and I did that — and I played really well,” said Johnson, who led by as many as nine strokes on Sunday en route to a five-shot victory with a 17-under par total of 267.

“If I get to number one winning the golf tournament, then obviously that’s even a bonus.”

After a heartbreaking history of near-misses in major championships, Johnson broke through at the US Open at Oakmont last year. His victory on Sunday was his fourth since June.

“Obviously winning the US Open in the summer kind of gave me a little bit of a boost with confidence with my game,” he said. “It was big for me ... to finally win one.

“Today kind of felt a lot like how I was playing this past summer, finally getting back to where I was, driving it really well.”

But the rankings are tight at the top — right down to number six Jordan Spieth. Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson — ranked second and fourth coming into the week, were absent, but number five Hideki Matsuyama also had a mathematical chance to topple Day at Riviera only to miss the cut.

“Number one can toss and turn in the coming weeks a lot of times if the guys keep playing well,” Day said.

The Australian also noted that the number one ranking brings some added pressure, although he thought Johnson had the wherewithal to cope with that.

“I think he’s going to do just fine,” Day said. “I think he’s won every single year that he’s been out here. That’s the formula — you’ve got to win as much as you can.”

Johnson said he hadn’t considered whether becoming number one could prove a burden.

He’d been too busy celebrating his victory on the 18th green with two-year-old son Tatum. Days earlier, his fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, announced on Instagram that the couple are expecting their second child.

“I’ve only been number one for about 30 minutes,” Johnson said. “Ask me in a couple of weeks.”

More from Golf

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Jason Day
follow this tag on MGNJason Day
Henrik Stenson
follow this tag on MGNHenrik Stenson
Rory McIlroy
follow this tag on MGNRory McIlroy

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolf

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Jason Day
follow this tag on MGN
Henrik Stenson
follow this tag on MGN
Rory McIlroy
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Golf

Scotland becomes Golf Citizen ambassador

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore