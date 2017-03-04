McIlroy two strokes ahead despite short misses

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

McIlroy two strokes ahead despite short misses

Mickelson SOS to brother to fill in caddy’s role

Image Credit: AP
Rory McIlroy putts the ball on the 11th hole green in round two of the Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club.
Gulf News
 

Acapulco: Rory McIlroy proved better at holing out from the fairway than making short putts on his way to a two-stroke lead after the second round at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City on Friday.

McIlroy made eagle with a nine-iron from 151 yards at the par-four 14th and would have enjoyed a commanding halfway lead had his putter not gone cold at the end.

The Northern Irishman missed a four-foot par putt at the 17th hole and then horseshoed-out from three feet at the last for a six-under-par 65 at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

“Starting the day I would have taken 65, but I feel like I could have been a few more ahead,” McIlroy told Golf Channel after posting a nine-under 133 total.

Americans Phil Mickelson (68) and Justin Thomas (66) and Englishman Ross Fisher (68) were equal second on seven-under, with world number one Dustin Johnson (66) among a trio one stroke further back.

Four-times major champion McIlroy, 27, is playing just his second event of the year, after missing six weeks due to a rib injury.

“I tried to approach this week, not with low expectations, but just to see how it went,” said the former world No. 1. “My body feels good, which is the most important thing I think.” On a day when the holes seemed to have magnets, several players holed out from long range, none more spectacularly than McIlroy, whose approach at the 14th landed left of the green, but took a fortunate sideways bounce and trickled into the hole.

“I cut a little nine-iron in there, trying to take a bit of distance off it,” he said. “It’s always a bonus to hole shots like that. It’s the second shot this year I’ve holed with that nine-iron so it’s been a good club for me.” Mickelson, meanwhile, had to call his brother Tim out of the gallery on the fourth hole when regular caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay was unable to continue due to a stomach illness.

But the 46-year-old Mickelson did not miss a beat, carding a 68 to stay near the lead.

Mickelson oozed praise about the course and the options it provided players. “You can hit driver on every hole and with the altitude you can really try to overpower it,” he said.

“However, the trees are so thick and dense you don’t have a recovery shot, so you have to hit the fairway. You can play aggressive on some holes and conservative on others based on how you feel.”

“Bones is invaluable. He is irreplaceable, one of the best in the business, but he’s hurting,” five-times major champion Mickelson told Golf Channel after his round.

“It’s a difficult course to walk because it is hilly. He had two knees done (in surgery recently) but that’s not the issue. He just hasn’t been feeling well.” According to Mickelson, McKay had been on his bag for every round since missing an event late in 1999, an astonishingly long partnership between a top player and his bag man.

Mickelson said that as much as he missed McKay, he had found a capable replacement in his brother.

“He’s a good player in his own right, a scratch player, understands the game and has caddied for many top players.

“He does give me the needle but I think that’s so funny and it keeps me relaxed,” the big American left-hander said.

 

Scores

Leading second-round scores

(USA unless noted, par-71)

133 — Rory McIlroy (NIR) 68-65

135 — Phil Mickelson 67-68, Ross Fisher (ENG) 67-68, Justin Thomas 69-66

136 — Andy Sullivan (ENG) 71-65, Daniel Berger 70-66, Dustin Johnson 70-66

137 — Roberto Castro 69-68, J.B. Holmes, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 70-67, Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) 68-69, Thomas Pieters (BEL) 68-69, Martin Kaymer (GER) 70-67

138 — Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 71-67, Joost Luiten (NED) 71-67, Lee Westwood (ENG) 67-71, Rickie Fowler 69-69, Jon Rahm (ESP) 67-70

139 — Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 71-68, An Byeong-Hun (KOR) 73-66, William McGirt 72-67, Bill Haas 70-69, Matt Kuchar 68-71, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 68-71, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 69-70, Pat Perez 68-71

140 — Kevin Kisner 72-68, Ryan Moore 67-73, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 70-70, Jason Dufner 70-70

More from Golf

tags from this story

Rory McIlroy
follow this tag on MGNRory McIlroy

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolf

tags

Rory McIlroy
follow this tag on MGN
 

Scores

Read More

Also In Golf

Top-ranked Johnson captures WGC Mexico crown

Sport Gallery

In pictures: Peshawar Zalmi win PSL

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job