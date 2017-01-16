McIlroy’s participation at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in doubt

Abu Dhabi: Rory McIlroy’s participation this week in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is in doubt. The world No. 2 said immediately after his play-off defeat to Graeme Storm at the South African Open that he would undergo a scan on his injured back on Monday.

The Northern Irishman played through an upper-back problem before losing the contest at the third sudden-death hole on Sunday.

However, he expressed that he was keen on playing in the desert this week, where he has finished runner-up four times.

“I am going for a scan tomorrow. I fly to Dubai tonight and then will go for an MRI tomorrow just to see what’s up with this joint in my back.

“It was manageable this week with tape and a few pills, so I am fine, but first and foremost I have to get fully fit and healthy again and hopefully I’ll be all right to play next week. Obviously that [pulling out] is worst case scenario,” said McIlroy Sunday, adding he will see what happens after that.

“But like I said, it is manageable with the tape and a few anti-inflammatories but it’s not 100 per cent. Part of me really wants to make this week because there is so much to play for but at the same time there is so much to play for over the whole season and I don’t want to jeopardise long-term goals for short-term gain, but hopefully I’ll be good to go.”