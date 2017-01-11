Matsuyama looks good again and there’s no doubting Thomas

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan

By Jeev Milkha Singh

The only real break during the year for a professional golfer comes in December. There are events in Asia, Australia and South Africa, but all the major tours tend to have almost a month’s gap during the Christmas and New Year’s time.

I am often asked if it is easy to carry on the end-of-season form through this break and into the new year. That question may have been comprehensively answered by the show put on by Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama at the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

It turned out to be an enthralling battle at Kapalua, with Thomas scoring over Matsuyama for the second time in last three months.

The Japanese superstar has been in awesome, almost Tiger Woods-like form, starting October last year, winning four titles in his last six starts. That run includes beating a quality field at the Hero World Challenge, the tournament which is hosted by Tiger and where he made his comeback.

He has looked almost unbeatable and the only two times he did not win, he finished second — and on both occasions, it was Thomas who beat him.

Thomas has long been touted as one of the next big things to happen to the world of golf. A very close friend of double major champion Jordan Spieth, he is considered more talented than the world No5 by many experts. But while Spieth’s rise has been nothing less than meteoric, Thomas has taken his own sweet time to flower. I say that only in comparison with his friend, but to secure three PGA Tour titles within three years of turning professional is an amazing record and speaks volumes about his potential.

One of the most noticeable things about Thomas’ golf is the power he generates despite his slender physique. I know the ball travels further in Kapalua, but it was still awesome to watch him bomb 400-yard tee shots!

I am running out of adjectives for Matsuyama. But I must say that once again, the Japanese superstar showed that he has terrific mental strength and can use that on the golf course. He did not have the best of starts on Sunday and seemed to be having trouble with green speed. He fell back early in the round, but sure enough, Matsuyama fought his way back into contention soon.

The European Tour kicks into action this week with the South African Open. The tournament is now hosted by Ernie Els and his involvement is restoring the prestige that should be associated with an event that is more than 100 years old. Thanks to Ernie, who managed to lure Rory McIlroy to play this week, there will be global focus at Glendower Golf Club.

I will start my season with the Singapore Open on the Asian Tour next week. I am a past champion of the tournament, and am really looking forward to getting back to Sentosa Golf Club.

— Jeev Milkha Singh is a four-time champion on the European Tour