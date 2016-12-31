‘HSBC Future Falcons’ returns to inspire Abu Dhabi youth

As the world’s best golfers prepare to tee off at the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this January, the HSBC Future Falcons initiative is returning to the capital to promote junior golf and unearth future Emirati stars.

Abu Dhabi: Ahead of the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the HSBC Future Falcons initiative is returning to the capital to promote junior golf and unearth future Emirati stars. HSBC Future Falcons has introduced hundreds of local children to the game since launching last year as ‘Champions of Tomorrow’. Now revamped and once again partnering with the region’s leading tournament, the initiative aims to engage even more juniors. The inspiring programme will focus on the fundamental components of golf — the swing, chip and putt — to provide a fun and competitive introduction to the sport. This year, the initiative has announced the exciting new ‘HSBC Skills Challenge’, uniting all of Abu Dhabi’s golfing junior development programmes. Qualifiers for this special skills competition took place earlier this month at Abu Dhabi City Golf Club on December 4 and 11 and at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club on the December 18. The final qualifier takes place on January 15 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. The thrilling finals will take place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club during the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where juniors can take inspiration from the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson. For more information on the HSBC Future Falcons programme, contact: hsbcfuturefalcons@gmail.com, facebook.com/futurefalconsAD, twitter: @FutureFalcons_ and Instagram: @future_falcons. The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and will take place from January 19 to 22 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Tickets and tailored packages are available from www.ticketmaster.ae/artist/abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-tickets/929325 at Dh50 for a daily pass and Dh150 for a four-day pass. Guests staying at any Abu Dhabi hotel over the Championship period enter free. For more information, visit www.abudhabigolfchampionship.com.